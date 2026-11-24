The final week of the college football regular season is here and not only is it rivalry week, but the final spots in conference championship games and the College Football Playoff still have to be decided.

As I do each week, I'm going to give you my pick to win every game this week that features a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll. We don't care about spreads in this article; all we care about is which team wins.

College Football Week 12 Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mississippi State vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Prediction

Pick: Ole Miss -1050

The Bulldogs haven't been the same since they lost Kamario Taylor to a season-ending injury. Parker Puckett hasn't been effective as his replacement, completing only 62.8% of passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions while also taking 15 sacks. It has left Mississippi State with almost no ability to move the ball down the field.

The biggest red flag for the Bulldogs is that they rank 101st in the country in opponent EPA per pass and 116th in opponent pass success rate. That's great news for Chambliss, who torched their secondary a season ago and is poised to have a similar performance in 2026.

Ole Miss will score at will and run away with the win.

Nebraska vs. No. 13 Iowa Prediction

Pick: Nebraska +170

I've been a big Nebraska defender throughout the season, and it finally paid off for me last week when the Cornhuskers upset Ohio State. I'm going to bet on them as underdogs again this one, as they outrank the Iowa Hawkeyes both in net adjusted EPA per play and net success rate.

Iowa is historically known as a great defensive team, but they can be beaten through the air. That's good news for Nebraska, which has the ability to attack opposing secondaries. That's enough for me to back them as +170 underdogs.

West Virginia vs. No. 2 Utah Prediction

Pick: Utah -1800

No. 18 Louisville vs. Kentucky Prediction

Pick: Louisville -142

Believe it or not, the advanced metrics love this Louisville Cardinals team. They rank 10th in net adjusted EPA per play, 12th in net success rate, and eighth in net yards per play. By comparison, Kentucky ranks 21st, 45th, and 68th in those three metrics. Kentucky has been able to run the ball this season, but their defense is completely average, and their passing offense has been less-than-stellar.

Louisville has been better on both sides of the ball and should win this game.

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Prediction

Pick: Notre Dame -2800

No. 4 Miami vs. Boston College Prediction

Pick: Miami -2800

No. 21 Liberty vs. Missouri State Prediction

Pick: Liberty -800

Duke vs. No. 8 Wake Forest Prediction

Pick: Wake Forest -625

Michigan vs. No. 25 Ohio State Prediction

Pick: Ohio State -395

I feel comfortable taking the Buckeyes in this game. Both teams have some offensive issues lately, but Michigan was very few redeeming qualities on that side of the football, ranking 112th in EPA per play and 94th in offensive success rate. Luke Fahey doesn't seem to be the answer at quarterback for the Buckeyes, but they are still far and away more effective than the Wolverines' offense.

It's also worth noting that Michigan is 22nd in opponent pass success rate and 18th in opponent EPA per pass, which could leave an opening for Jeremiah Smith to have yet another big game and carry Ohio State to the win.

Give me the home team in this one.

Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Georgia Prediction

Pick: Georgia -8000

No. 20 Florida vs. Florida State Prediction

Pick: Florida -230

No. 15 USC vs. No. 10 UCLA Prediction

Pick: USC -265

Cincinnati vs. No. 11 BYU Prediction

Pick: BYU -700

No. 19 Oklahoma vs. No. 24 Missouri Prediction

Pick: BYU -700

No. 22 Boise State vs. Colorado State

Pick: Boise State -1800

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction

Pick: Tennessee -550

Purdue vs. No. 12 Indiana Prediction

Pick: Indiana -2100

No. 5 Texas vs. Texas A&M Prediction

Pick: Texas -455

Auburn vs. No. 6 Alabama Prediction

Pick: Alabama -700

Washington vs. No. 14 Oregon Prediction

Pick: Oregon -600

TCU vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Prediction

Pick: TCU +470

Arizona State vs. No. 16 Arizona Prediction

Pick: Arizona -325

Baylor vs. No. 17 Houston Prediction

Pick: Baylor +164

The Houston Cougars have one of the worst defenses in power conference football. The Cougars rank 129th in opponent EPA per pass and 111th in defensive success rate. That leads to them finding themselves in offensive shootouts more often than not, but now they have to take on a top-20 defense in college football.

If the Bears can slow down the Cougars' offense, it's going to leave their defense wide open to be taken advantage of. I trust Baylor to be able to score enough points to let their defense win this game for them.

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