Arizona projected to face Big Ten opponent in latest bowl predictions after Week 1

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats took care of business in Week 1, securing a 35-7 victory over FCS opponent Northern Arizona behind a dominant run game and relentless pressure from the defense.

Now the Wildcats turn their attention to Week 2, where a far tougher matchup awaits them against No. 14 BYU, who destroyed Utah Tech, 63-7, on Saturday in Provo.

Arizona is coming off a 9-4 season and an appearance in the Holiday Bowl against SMU, a game they lost, 24-19, back on Jan. 2. Arizona has only won one bowl game since 2015, which came in the Alamo Bowl in 2023 before Jedd Fisch scampered up north to take over at Washington.

Predictions for 2026

Sep 5, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona is fully expected to make a bowl game again this season, with the latest projection from Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated putting the Wildcats in the First Responder Bowl on Jan. 2 against the Maryland Terrapins out of the Big Ten.

The Big 12 has long had a partnership with the First Responder Bowl, which has been held at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas since 2019. However a Big 12 team hasn't actually been in the event since 2017 when West Virginia lost to Utah, 30-14.

Maryland is 1-0 on the season after destroying FCS opponent Hampton in Week 1, 62-0, behind six rushing touchdowns and a ridiculous 646 yards of offense. The Terps will travel to UConn to take on the Huskies this Saturday, Sep. 12, with kickoff slated for 12:30 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.

Will Arizona's streak end?

Behind a veteran offense, led by quarterback Noah Fifita, Arizona is in great shape to win 8+ games in 2026 and easily qualify for bowl eligibility. Whether they win will depend on how much of the team actually suits up for the bowl game - if Fifita decides to opt out to focus on NFL prep, for example, Arizona's odds go down considerably.

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The recent trend has made bowl games outside the CFP less exciting, although it could offer fans an opportunity to see some of the team's future stars in action for the first time.

Big 12 Bowl Predictions

Fischer slots just one Big 12 team into the CFP in BYU at No. 8, where they would face No. 9 Indiana - the defending champions.

10 other Big 12 teams are in Fischer's bowl predictions: UCF (vs. Tulsa in Independence Bowl), Kansas State (vs. Nebraska in Frisco Bowl), Cincinnati (vs. Wisconsin in Cactus Bowl), Utah (vs. Clemson in Holiday Bowl), Houston (vs. Pitt in Pop-Tarts Bowl), Texas Tech (vs. Washington in Alamo Bowl), Colorado (vs. Virginia in Sun Bowl), Arizona State (vs. Tennessee in Las Vegas Bowl), TCU (vs. Missouri in Texas Bowl), and West Virginia (vs. South Carolina in Liberty Bowl).

Arizona has a chance to boost its bowl status - and knock off the conference's top dog - on Saturday when they travel to Provo to take on the BYU Cougars at 12:30 PM PT on FOX.