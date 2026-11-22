Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats narrowly avoided a disastrous loss on Saturday night, defeating Kansas State in overtime, 35-28, after a stop on fourth-and-1 on KSU quarterback Dillon Duff.

Arizona (8-3, 5-3) scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, and Noah FIfita found Gio Richardson for 25 yards to begin the overtime period. Then Quinn Olson stuffed Duff on fourth-and-short and Arizona escaped the downpour weather of Manhattan, KS, with a W.

Below is a look at four key takeaways from Arizona's final road game of the season:

The weather was a problem

Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) tries to get away from Arizona Wildcats linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. (16) and linebacker Taye Brown (6) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, it was a play in the third quarter when a snap was rolled to Fifita, who never seemed to get a great grip on the ball before attempting a short pass on the run that slipped out of his hand and right to Zashon Rich, who recovered the fumble, giving K-State great field position.

Fortunately, Cam Chapa intercepted Dillon Duff in the end zone, but the weather damage was far from done. After getting pinned at the two yard line early in the fourth, another poor snap by Zach Henning bounced around the backfield before Wendell Gregory recovered it - in the end zone - to give Kansas State a touchdown and a 28-17 lead.

The next few drives saw Fifita underthrowing and missing receivers left and right, completely stymying the Arizona offense until late in the fourth quarter, when Fifita found Isaiah Mizell who scored from 35 yards out, and a two point conversion to Richardson forced overtime.

Fifita found himself in time for Arizona to avoid the big time loss, but it wasn't looking good for a while.

Disastrous third quarter

Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Brandon Phelps (18) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Ben Osueke (47) during the first quarter is at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has come out flat in the second half multiple times this season. But no third quarter was quite as bad as what happened to Brennan's team on Saturday night. Arizona was outgained 111-8(!) in those 15 minutes, although mercifully only outscored 7-3.

A blocked punt by Dash Fifita was one of the plays of the game, landing Arizona at the K-State 21-yard-line, but what followed was five yards gained and a field goal, instead of what could have been a major momentum touchdown early in the second half.

The rest of the quarter was worse, with a three more drives: a punt after 12 yards lost, the aforementioned Fifita fumble, and another punt after 12 yards lost.

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Arizona gutted it out in the fourth quarter and overtime, but they could have had this thing in hand sooner if not for the performance in the third.

Run game dominated by Kansas State

Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Jojo Scott (21) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The massive through line between the first two takeaways is the fact that Arizona couldn't generate anything on the ground.

When the weather got bad Arizona couldn't do anything but keep the ball in Fifita's hands, and it created a disastrous situation and multiple ugly drives for UA.

Coming into this game Kansas State was a far better defensive team against the pass than the run, which looked like it could spell trouble for Arizona.

However, it was the run game that failed to materialize on Saturday for UA, who carried the ball 31 times for a lowly 86 yards, an average of 2.8 yards per carry.

Kansas State did not have the same issue whatsoever, with Rodney Fields (28 carries, 144 yards) almost single-handedly leading K-State to a win here. Ultimately Kansas State racked up 239 yards as a team, managing to score 28 points and nearly defeat Arizona despite just seven completed passes from Duff.

Defense susceptible to the big play

Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Sterling Lockett (6) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats linebacker Brandon Craddock (40) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State didn't throw all that often on Saturday night, but when Dillon Duff did drop back, damage was done far too often.

Duff finished 7-15 on the night, with a very solid 15.7 yards per completion. He did damage with his legs as well, dropping back on 2nd-and-1 in the third quarter and, when nothing developed with his receivers, scampered up the middle and ended up taking it 58 yards to the house for a go-ahead touchdown.

Arizona's defense was good for the most part on Saturday, but giving up big plays has been an issue throughout the season, and it was a backbreaker against Kansas State.

Arizona will close out the regular season next Saturday, Nov. 28 at home against rival Arizona State. The game is set to kick at 7:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on FOX.