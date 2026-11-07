Arizona stuns TCU with last minute comeback: 3 takeaways

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats were on the verge of disaster Friday evening against TCU, missing on a two point conversion that would have tied the game in the final two minutes.

However, a botched kickoff by TCU gave the Wildcats new life, and Michael Salgado-Medina drilled a 37 yard go-ahead field goal before Tyrese Boss picked off TCU's first play of the last drive to seal the 29-28 win for Arizona.

The Wildcats move to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in league play, setting up a potential program-defining matchup against the Utah Utes next Saturday, Nov. 14.

Below are three takeaways from Arizona's way too close for comfort win over TCU on Friday:

Special teams heroics

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats kicker Michael Salgado-Medina (19) attempts a field goal during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Arizona failed to convert a game-tying two point conversion with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, it looked like a disastrous, season-altering loss was all but imminent.

But then Arizona - rather than going for a full onside kick - did a little pooch kick that was botched by Ed Small and recovered by Zuri Watson on the TCU 26 yard line, leading to the game-winning 37-yard field goal from Michael Salgado-Medina.

Salgado-Medina was a perfect 3-3 on the night, as Arizona's special teams saved the game - and the season - for coach Brennan and the Wildcats.

Redemption for Noah Fifita

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Texas Tech's LaDamion Guyton sacks Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Galaxy Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Noah Fifita has never been bulletproof, but he looked more human than usual after struggling late against Texas Tech last week. Then, Fifita made a critical error late in the second quarter on Friday against TCU, dropping back on third-and-3 from the TCU eight yard line and throwing a backbreaking interception to Hudson Hooper, who took it 93 yards to the house to give the Horned Frogs a 14-10 lead with 4:44 left until halftime.

Fifita nearly had complete redemption, marching Arizona 75 yards for a touchdown with 1:43 remaining to make it 28-26, but his pass to Caleb Smith fell incomplete on a two point conversion - which looked like it would end the game until Arizona's special teams got it done in the final seconds.

Fifita finished 24-of-37 with 313 passing yards and two touchdowns, while scoring once on the ground in another all-around excellent performance from the senior signal caller. The heroics may have gone to the special teams, but Arizona isn't in this game without Fifita's quietly excellent performance for the Wildcats.

It sure is nice to have Gio Richardson back

Arizona wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) catches a pass in warmups during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another day, another very impactful performance from sophomore standout wide receiver Gio Richardson. Richardson was the preferred target of Fifita's all night long, securing 11 of Arizona's 24 receptions, while gaining a game and career-high 171 yards.

He had a big time 36-yard reception late in the third quarter, which led to a Fifita rushing touchdown one play later - giving the Wildcats a 17-14 lead - and then a massive 46-yard reception at the end of the third quarter, which led to a field goal at the start of the fourth.

Richardson didn't find the end zone, but he has been undeniably the best wideout on this team - when healthy - and TCU had no answer for the sophomore slot receiver, who has a major difference-maker in Arizona's season-defining win.

Next up for the Wildcats is a showdown against one of the best teams in the country, the Utah Utes, on Nov. 14 in Tucson, a game that could be among the most consequential in program history.