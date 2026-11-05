While there is nothing positive about Malachi Toney’s recent injury, Kalshi’s Heisman market is now leaning on Jeremiah Smith to win. Smith now leads the board at 38% after Toney was injured and his QB, Darian Mensah, also lost ground.

Smith was under 20% just 24 hours ago. Toney’s injury news sent Smith surging to nearly 40%. A $10 trade on Smith winning the Heisman profits $15.21.

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Smith’s path clears up

Malachi Toney suffered a high ankle sprain that will require surgery and force him out of the remainder of the regular season. There is a potential College Football Playoff return. With that, he’s no longer a contender for the Heisman.

While the injury had a positive impact on Jeremiah Smith’s price, Miami QB Darian Mensah took a hit. On the season, Mensah’s completed 188/233 (80.7%) of passes for 2,425 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just one interception. Toney is responsible for 73 of those completions, 1,027 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

Miami’s depth at receiver is not what they’d hoped for. All other pass catchers are sitting under 400 yards for the season, with only three catching more than 20 passes behind Toney.

Can Smith Capitalize?

Jeremiah Smith was trending down prior to the Toney news. Mainly due to Ohio State’s QB questions with Julian Sayin out indefinitely with a right elbow injury. We saw Ohio State turn to Luke Fahey at QB in Week 9 against USC. However, Smith did not benefit at all from the QB change, posting just 83 yards and a touchdown. That was his second-lowest receiving-yard total of the season.

For the season, Smith has totaled 62 receptions for 1,067 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He’s been on a bit of a skid over the last three weeks, staying under 100 yards each game. Looking at the remaining four games on Ohio State’s schedule, Oregon, Nebraska, and Michigan all allow less than 210 receiving yards per game this season.

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