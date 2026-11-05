Arizona vs. TCU betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under for Week 10

Brent Brennan and the No. 24 Arizona Wildcats don't have time to linger on Saturday's 34-26 loss at Texas Tech, with a short week heading into Friday evening's battle with the Horned Frogs of TCU at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Arizona (6-2, 3-2) is in a four-way tie for third place in the Big 12, with the two teams immediately ahead of them in the standings - BYU and Texas Tech - owning head-to-head wins over the Wildcats, complicating the team's path to the Big 12 Championship.

Brennan's team came in at No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, but will likely need to win the four remaining regular season games in order to have a chance at competing for a national title - starting this Friday against the Horned Frogs.

TCU's defense could spell trouble for Arizona

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU (4-4, 2-3) started off Big 12 play with a pair of losses, at UCF and at home against BYU, but has won two of their last three games - including a road win over Baylor and a home win against Kansas last weekend, with a 24-20 loss to West Virginia sandwiched in between.

Sonny Dykes' team does almost all of their damage defensively, allowing just 14.1 points per game - fewest in the Big 12. TCU has held every opponent to 21 points or less this season, while Arizona has scored 21+ points in seven of eight games, only missing the mark against BYU in Week 2.

Noah Fifita - who struggled down the stretch against the Red Raiders - will have to bounce back and find a way to move the ball against this excellent TCU defense on Friday night.

Arizona can help him out defensively, taking on a Horned Frogs offense that averages just 23.3 points per game - the second fewest in the Big 12. Nearly all of TCU's offense is through the air, with Harvard transfer QB Jaden Craig ranking 11th in the country with 2,207 passing yards on the season.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's home matchup under Friday night lights against TCU.

Arizona vs. TCU odds, spread, game time and TV channel

Spread: Arizona -7.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -285, TCU +235

Over/under: 45.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 3-5, TCU 3-5

Game time: 8:15 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Friday, Nov. 6

Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV channel: ESPN

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.