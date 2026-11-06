College Football National Championship Prediction Market on Kalshi Different Than Rankings
The College Football Playoff committee released the first playoff ranking of the season, and there are differences across the board compared to Kalshi’s National Championship market. That starts with Georgia, which is ranked No. 2 in the CFP rankings but leads the Kalshi market at 22%.
No.1-ranked Miami sits directly behind Georgia at 15%. Outside of Georgia and Miami making up the top two spots in the rankings and on Kalshi, not much is the same. A $10 trade profits $33.09 on Georgia and $52.86 on Miami winning.
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College Football Playoff rankings
- Miami
- Georgia
- Utah
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Texas
- UCLA
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Texas Tech
- Wake Forest
- Houston
- Missouri
- Iowa
- USC
- South Carolina
- Arizona
- Oregon
- Florida
- Boise State
Where Kalshi and the committee differ
Kalshi and the rankings differ on Notre Dame and Utah. The committee questions No. 11 Notre Dame’s schedule strength, and its loss to BYU certainly doesn’t help. On the contrary, Kalshi continues to list the Irish as one of the top contenders on the board at 13%, the third-highest price on the board.
Other notable programs sitting higher on Kalshi than their rankings include No. 12 Ohio State and No. 14 LSU. Both are sitting with top-10 prices to win the National Championship.
For No. 3 Utah, it’s clear that the rankings are bullish on the Utes and their 8-0 record to this point. Kalshi, though, lists them with just a 2% chance to win the National Championship, which is outside the top-10 highest prices.
Similar to Utah sitting well below its rankings on Kalshi, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 8 UCLA, and No. 9 BYU all sit at a 3% price or less to win the championship this season.
Playoff implications in Week 10
Week 10 college football will go down as the most impactful of the season, with eight games having major CFP implications, including potential playoff elimination scenarios. Below are the matchups this week that could impact the rankings:
- No. 9 BYU vs. No. 3 Utah
- No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Missouri
- No. 8 UCLA vs. Minnesota
- No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU
- No. 23 Oregon vs. No. 12 Ohio State
- No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Tennessee
- No 1. Miami vs. No. 11 Notre Dame
- No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss
In all liklihood, several teams could be elimiated from true content this weekend, including Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, and BYU.
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Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.Follow profeta_sammy