Brent Brennan gushes over Arizona receiver Isaiah Mizell's breakout performance vs. West Virginia

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell came into Saturday's road matchup at West Virginia with 13 receptions, 176 receiving yards, and two touchdowns through the first four games of the season.

He leaves Morgantown having added six more catches, two more touchdowns, and a whopping 183 more receiving yards to his season total in the best game of his career - and the best individual game by an Arizona wide receiver this season - in a 52-31 blowout win over West Virginia.

On a day where Arizona was missing leading receivers Tre Spivey and Gio Richardson, as well as fourth leading receiver Chris Hunter, Mizell stepped up in a massive way - hauling in a seven yard score in the first quarter and a beautiful 72 yard touchdown on a 3rd-and-7 late in the third quarter that gave the Wildcats a 38-24 win and helped put the game on ice.

He's Different

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (17) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Brent Brennan has hyped up the depth of this wide receiver room all season long, and Mizell in particular proved the point emphatically on Saturday morning - and his coach could barely contain his excitement.

"He's always been talented, but he was young," Brennan said of Mizell's development as a sophomore. "The way he attacked the last 9-10 months has really been different. That's my ongoing joke with him. You know that 2 Chainz song 'I'm Different', that's what I call him, different. What he has been over that time is different than what he was before."

Mizell appeared in nine games as a freshman in 2025, but only hauled in four receptions for 39 yards in a very limited role. Now, after an offseason of hard work in Tucson, the Florida native is blossoming right in front of everyone's eyes, taking advantage of the significant, ongoing injury situation plaguing Arizona's wideouts.

"He knows Chris Hunter's a good player and Spivey's a good player and Gio's a good player, but he was going to be ready for his opportunity," Brennan continued. "He was going to attack his process of development, his own personal process. And then when he finally got a chance to do it, wow they had no answer for him right?"

Offensive Explosion

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) celebrates with wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (17 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mizell had the best individual performance of any Arizona wide receiver this season on Saturday, part of Arizona's 52 point explosion against a struggling West Virginia defense that has now surrendered 40+ points in three straight conference games.

Noah Fifita tossed for 341 yards and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers - his 11th career 300+ yard passing game - and as Brennan pointed out postgame, those numbers could have been even higher.

"It was really special because it wasn't just the big plays that [Mizell] made, it was also I think at least three pass interference calls against him and those are explosive plays in my book because those are 15 yarders. So just really really happy for him."

Arizona rides into the bye week on a high note, with nearly two weeks off before taking on Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 24.