Dallas Cowboys target big-time Arizona receiver in latest NFL mock draft
Tetairoa McMillan is a hot commodity in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Multiple NFL teams have traded or cut big-time wide receivers over the past several weeks, opening up roster spots for younger, cheaper options — which is where McMillan comes into play.
The San Francisco 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, which could put the 49ers in the market for a wide receiver with the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. The New York Jets, who have pick No. 7, released Davante Adams. And the Seattle Seahawks, who have the No. 18 overall pick, cut Tyler Lockett and are in the process of trading D.K. Metcalf.
McMillan to the Cowboys?
It's the Dallas Cowboys, however, who have been linked to McMillan in ESPN's latest two-round mock draft. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid predicts the Cowboys will draft McMillan with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft.
"The Cowboys desperately need a running mate for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb," Reid wrote. "McMillan is a big-bodied target at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds with a good catch radius. He can also run well after the catch, ranking third in the FBS among receivers with 27 forced missed tackles. McMillan is capable of playing the slot and outside, making him an ideal WR2."
McMillan, who caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns during his three seasons at Arizona, did not compete in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine over the weekend. The one weakness cited by draft analysts is McMillan's speed, and NFL teams won't get a look at it until he runs the 40-yard dash at Arizona's pro day in two weeks.
McMillan has been projected to go as high as No. 5 in the draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars and as low as No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The highest draft pick in Arizona Wildcats history was Ricky Hunley, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1984.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.