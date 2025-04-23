Dallas Cowboys target Tetairoa McMillan in latest NFL mock draft
Tetairoa McMillan has a chance to be the highest-drafted player in the history of the Arizona Wildcats football program.
But regardless of where he's selected in Thursday's first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, McMillan is looking for the best fit.
And that might be the Dallas Cowboys.
In the most recent mock draft from ESPN — featuring first-round predictions from its NFL Nation reporters — McMillan is projected to be drafted No. 12 overall by the Cowboys.
"The Cowboys need playmakers for Dak Prescott and McMillan fills that role. He might not have the desirable speed, but he can make plays in traffic and has a big catch radius," wrote ESPN's Todd Archer. "If the Cowboys want speed then the pick would be Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, who had the fastest 40-yard dash at the combine (4.29 seconds). The Cowboys can still help Prescott in the second round with a running back."
Playing alongside CeeDee Lamb, McMillan would have the opportunity to make a ton of plays. At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, McMillan has a huge advantage when he faces man-to-man coverage. And with Lamb drawing most of the attention, McMillan would see more single coverage than he's used to.
McMillan caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns during his three seasons at Arizona. He was frequently double-teamed and forced to adjust to exotic coverages as teams tried to take him away. He also has great hands: McMillan had just two drops on 136 targets this past season.
McMillan ran a 4.46 40-yard dash during his pro day, which is a great time for a receiver with his size. Consider that Lamb, who is one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL, ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
McMillan has been projected to go as high as No. 4 in the draft to the New England Patriots and as low as No. 25 to the Houston Texans. We'll find out where he lands in less than two days. The first round of the NFL Draft starts Thursday at 4 p.m. PT/MST.