COLUMBUS, Ohio — You could accurately characterize this Michigan football season as a dumpster fire. Tire fire would also apply. But in the bitter end, after an utter humiliation at the hands of hated rival Ohio State, it became a chicken fire.

Outside the Wolverines’ locker room, a warming container full of postgame Chick-fil-A meals for the team ignited. Smoke billowed out. When the door to the oven was opened, several bags were engulfed in flames. It took a fire extinguisher to get the poultry conflagration under control.

That was the ultimate metaphor for a season that crashed and, yes, burned.

The Wolverines’ postgame Chick-fil-A meals went up in flames after they lost to Ohio State. | Sports Illustrated

At 6–5, it was already bad. Really bad. Then it got much worse Saturday. This was the worst Michigan football loss in 135 years, since a 58–12 defeat against Cornell on Nov. 21, 1891.

No points against the Buckeyes for the first time since 1962. No pride in a 45–0 thrashing, the Wolverines’ worst loss in series history. No chicken for the trip home. No way Kyle Whittingham should keep his job after this epic disaster.

“It was an embarrassment,” Whittingham said. “Nothing positive to take away from this game.”

Michigan fans will disagree with that under one condition—if this debacle turns out to be the tipping point in whether or not Whittingham stays in Ann Arbor. Whatever arguments existed in his favor before Saturday were trampled here.

The buyout cost is substantial, but Whitt’s Michigan tenure should end 0–1 against Ohio State (a far-from-vintage Ohio State at that). It should be over this weekend. There is not a shred of supporting evidence for the 67-year-old Rocky Mountain fish out of Upper Midwest water to get a second season after botching this one.

But who is going to fire him? Who would hire his replacement? What A-list candidate wants to take a job with no idea who your boss will be? Who wants to work for a president who starts her job Tuesday but already trapdoored the last AD before he even got to campus? Who wants to answer to a board of trustees that could charitably be described as meddlesome?

So many issues. So few good answers.

Trev Alberts came and went as AD in a matter of days, undone by two words in a Title IX lawsuit deposition related to his tenure at Nebraska. “It depends” earns a place alongside Jim Harbaugh’s cheeseburger, Connor Stalions’s stolen play signals and Sherrone Moore’s butter knife in the florid recent history of Michigan dysfunction.

Warde Manuel remains as the lame-duck AD for now, but clearly university leaders didn’t want him handling the decision on Whittingham or whoever might come next. Manuel was in Whittingham’s postgame news conference, and before that was on the sideline during the fourth quarter. A fan in a white Michigan No. 1 jersey sitting in the first row at the Horseshoe was doing his best to get Manuel’s attention.

“Warde, fire Whittingham!” The fan bellowed. “Pay that buyout! We’re better than this! This is trash!”

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith catches a touchdown pass against Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At that point, the score was 38–0, with the only fight the Wolverines put up coming in a series of player skirmishes. It got worse at the two-minute timeout when the Ohio Stadium sound system thundered “Mr. Brightside,” Michigan’s pet song. Then it got worse again moments later, when a bloodthirsty Ryan Day ordered up repeated deep shots in the final two minutes to superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Day had his reasons. He wants Smith to win the Heisman Trophy, which is not easy to do on a four-loss team at the time votes are cast (last time was Steve Owens at Oklahoma in 1969). He wanted Smith to break the single-season Big Ten touchdown reception record of 19, held by former Michigan star Desmond Howard—who has been notably stingy with praise for Smith. And he wanted to stick it to the Wolverines a little more, evoking the apocryphal story about why Woody Hayes went for a late two-point conversion in 1968. (“Because I couldn’t go for three,” the unverified legend goes.)

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The first deep shot from quarterback Luke Fahey to Smith resulted in a deflected ball that landed in No. 4’s hands for an apparent touchdown, only to be called back for offensive pass interference on Smith. So the Buckeyes reloaded and tried it again on fourth-and-13, and the second time was a fairly easy Smith touchdown.

“Everyone in the whole country knew it was going [to Smith],” Day said. And yet Michigan had single coverage on him on the play.

The entire season has been an offensive horror show for Michigan, but in this biggest of all games the defense fell apart, too. The Wolverines allowed season highs in points, total yards (484), rushing yards (231) and first downs (26). They made Fahey (253 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions) look like injured starter Julian Sayin. They made running back Bo Jackson (170 rushing yards and three TDs) look like, well, Bo Jackson.

“Defense, shoot, we don’t give up that many points in three games, let alone one,” Whittingham said. “And so that was probably the biggest disappointment of the whole game.”

Michigan’s disappointment with Whittingham runs deep. The school did not get the guy who went 177–88 at Utah, with eight seasons of 10 or more wins. It got a guy who seems out of touch, including a lack of obsessive fire for this all-consuming rivalry. He clearly failed as a tactician, motivator and team builder this year.

The intensity in Ohio State-Michigan 😳 pic.twitter.com/oWklGnHl48 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 28, 2026

Not that he’s going to voluntarily step down. Not with all that buyout money at stake. Whittingham is going to make Michigan find someone to fire him.

“I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year,” he said. “I’ll work as hard as I can work until somebody tells me, ‘Don’t work here anymore.’ ”

The alarming thing for Michigan is that its strikeout rate with football hires has been very high over the last 20 years since Lloyd Carr retired. It’s 80%.

Rich Rodriguez was a terrible fit, going 15–22 from 2008–10. Brady Hoke was a Michigan Man but a mediocre coach at the wrong time, as the Urban Meyer era was taking off in Columbus. Harbaugh is an eternal program hero for winning a national championship and turning the tables in a rivalry that had become lopsided, but he also left a trail of NCAA violations stretching all the way from Ann Arbor to his getaway job in Los Angeles. His hand-picked successor, Moore, went 17–8 and self-destructed off the field.

Moore’s arrest led to an emergency firing and hiring. What appeared to be a coup became another element of a cascading disaster since 2023.

Michigan has taken an elite athletic program and turned it into a clown show. The shame cycle seems never-ending. The dysfunction is breathtaking. The Wolverines should be thankful that LSU is being LSU, or else they’d be the laughingstock of college athletics.

The entire operation is a chicken fire.

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