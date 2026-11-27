Into the final week of the 2026-27 college football regular season, the race on Kalshi’s College Football Playoff qualifier market is heating up, with Iowa, Indiana, and UCLA all fighting for the last spots. Indiana leads the three at 55%, while Iowa sits at 33% and UCLA at 32%.

Each team’s path to the CFP would run through the Big Ten Championship, since all three sit near the bottom of the top 12. Kalshi settles the market based on which teams qualify for the College Football Playoff. A $10 trade profits $7.77 on Indiana, $8.93 on Iowa, and $9.81 on UCLA.

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Hoosiers need help

Indiana no longer controls its own fate in the Big Ten Championship race and needs some serious help from the committee if they want an at-large CFP bid. The Hoosiers suffered a tough loss on the road to unranked Washington as the No. 8 team in the country. The loss likely knocks them out of the top-12, with major contenders behind them all winning.

The much slimmer route would be through the Big Ten Championship game. Indiana would need to beat Purdue in Week 13 and also hope that both Oregon and Iowa lose their respective games.

Iowa trending up

Iowa gets a nice boost ahead of its Week 13 matchup against Nebraska, with four straight wins and a 9-2 record. Because Iowa sits in the bottom half of the top 12, its clearest path is a Big Ten Championship win or a competitive loss that still makes its case. The Hawkeyes could secure a spot in the conference title game with a win over Nebraska and a UCLA and/or Oregon loss.

UCLA QB uncertainty playing a role

UCLA could not have suffered injuries at a worse time. The Bruins lost their undefeated status in Week 12 against Michigan when QB Ty Dieffenbach suffered a lower-body injury and was carted off the field. Dieffenbach entered the year as UCLA’s QB2 behind Nico Iamaleava, who tore his ACL early. With the uncertainty, sophomore Madden Iamaleava would make his first career start against USC in a “win-and-in situation.”

A win over USC would secure the Bruins a spot in the conference championship game. Reports indicate Dieffenbach did not suffer a long-term injury and should be available if UCLA reaches the College Football Playoff.

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