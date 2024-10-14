Highest Graded Arizona Wildcats Players From Disappointing Loss to BYU
The Arizona Wildcats have not had the start to conference play they had hoped for as they dropped their second straight game, this time to the BYU Cougars.
It wasn't all bad, though, as a couple of players should walk away with their heads held high for a solid day of work.
Pro Football Focus came through with their weekly grades after the conclusion of the day, and the Wildcats still had a few players with positive grades.
The best performance came from one of the team's top NFL draft prospects in offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinea, who received a 73.8 overall grade.
Savaiinea has draft scouts drooling because of his versatility and athletic ceiling. He has played right guard and left tackle, but has seemingly settled in at right tackle over a majority of the last two seasons.
In 61 pass blocking snaps against the Cougars, he did not allow a single pressure on the quarterback. He's only had one game this season that would be considered below average, and that was the win over the Utah Utes. He's played solid football all year long, even through the losses.
Next up was backup running back Kedrick Reescano, who continues to make a case for an increased snap share. He walked away with a 69.4 grade.
Reescano had just nine carries on the day, but picked up 48 yards. He also had two catches for 11 yards. It wasn't a stat sheet-stuffing performance, but he has shown some nice big play ability all season long.
The Ole Miss transfer is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 6.3 yards per catch this season. Quali Conley hasn't been bad this season, but a heavier dose of Reescano could be beneficial for both parties.
There was already supposed to be a two-back system in Arizona before the Jacory Croskey-Merritt eligibility drama, but it looks like they could still explore it with the two solid backs they have on the roster right now.
Heading over to the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats, safety Genesis Smith had the best day with a 68.5 grade.
Smith led the team with seven tackles, as well as logging a very solid day of coverage. He's been targeted four times in the past two weeks and has not allowed a catch.
The sophomore has had a solid start to his first real season of being a major contributor.