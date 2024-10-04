Offseason Transfer Addition Highlighted As Arizona Player Who Needs More Touches
Arizona is gearing up for their first Big 12 home matchup against Texas Tech this Saturday coming off a huge upset victory that has them right back in the conference title game conversation.
The Wildcats can't afford a let down here, so it will be imperative their offense and defense perform in a similar manner to what they did on the road when beating the No. 10-ranked Utah Utes in a place that is historically hard to win.
It was a complete team effort, highlighted by Noah Fifita spreading the ball around to a plethora of weapons that was balanced by a formidable running game, and the defense stopping a good rushing attack that allowed their secondary and star cornerback Tacario Davis to flourish.
With transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt still not active because there is an inquiry about his eligibility, another transfer, Quali Conley, has taken over the backfield and emerged as the No. 1 guy.
Through four games, Conley has 322 yards on 55 carries with four touchdowns, taking on a workhorse role now that Croskey-Merritt is sidelined following his 106-yard and one touchdown performance in Week 1.
But even though Conley has proven to be effective, it's another transfer running back who Blake Brockermeyer of 247Sports thinks needs to get the ball more.
"Kedrick Reescano is Arizona's change-of-pace back behind Quali Conley, who is an excellent player. Despite limited carries coming off the bench, Reescano has been highly productive. He's averaging 9.2 yards per carry through four games, attempting 16 rushes for 147 yards and one touchdown. Reescano has excelled in the Wildcats' outside-zone scheme and had a notable run on a counter play, hitting the A gap for an explosive gain," he wrote.
The emergence of the sophomore in the backfield might have caused Rayshon "Speedy" Luke to redshirt this season.
After only getting one carry in the opener and six against FCS opponent Northern Arizona, Kedrick Reescano largely wasn't used during the blowout loss against Kansas State.
However, it seems like Brent Brennan and his coaching staff wanted to see what the Ole Miss transfer could do coming out of the bye week, giving him seven carries that went for an eye-catching 73 yards which reminded everyone why he was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
Reescano brings an explosive element to this offense that has been lacking during the early portion of the season, so if he does get involved in the gameplan more like Brockermeyer is suggesting, then that should only improve the output of the Wildcats going forward.
All signs point to the talented sophomore getting featured more throughout the campaign, so there's a chance he could become a breakout star for this program by the time this year is over.