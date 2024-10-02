Arizona Wildcats Could Have Two Players Taken in Top-10 of 2025 NFL Draft
The Arizona Wildcats have had some recent success at getting players drafted to the NFL and 2025 is shaping up to be their best one yet.
Keeping an eye on Mock Draft Database, a website that tracks all draft trends across the internet, the Wildcats have three players trending upward to be first-round draft selections.
Even more impressive, they have two players who have been projected to be Top-10 draft picks within the last couple of weeks. While it isn't the most likely outcome, it certainly wouldn't be impossible. Especially given the nature of the players that are projected.
There have only been two Arizona players selected in the first round of a single draft and that was all the way back in 1990 when the No. 8 and No. 10 picks were Wildcats products.
The most obvious candidate to be one of the first players taken is megastar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan is a rare 6-foot-5 receiver who is a well-rounded threat. His size makes him an obvious red zone target and contested catch machine, but he brings more to the table.
He's been a great deep threat throughout his college career as well as a refined route runner.
It doesn't take much thinking to see why he's considered a top-10 draft lock and could very likely be the first receiver off the board.
That will come down to team preference at the top of the draft, however. His biggest competition, Luther Burden, is a completely different weapon than he is.
The Arizona player who could potentially join him at the top of the draft is versatile offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.
In his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso had Savaiinaea going at No. 8 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.
The junior has had a nice start to his season as a pass blocker, while still struggling in the run game. It's been the case for most of his career.
He's only allowed four career sacks, though, and has yet to allow one in 146 pass-blocking snaps this season.
Adding to his draft profile, he's had time at both tackle spots this season while also playing a lot of snaps at right guard.
His athletic ceiling allowing him to play across the line will make some offensive line coaches fall in love with him.
He's more likely to be middle of the first round guy, but a good draft process could certainly push him into the top 10.