How far will Tetairoa McMillan fall in 2025 NFL Draft?
Tetairoa McMillan will know his NFL future next week. And no matter where Arizona's uber-talented wide receiver gets picked in the first-round of the NFL Draft on April 24, one thing is certain — an NFL team will be getting a future star.
McMillan has been projected to go as high as No. 5 in the draft — which would be the highest an Arizona Wildcats player has ever been drafted — but recent mock drafts have predicted he will fall to the bottom of the first round.
It's hard to see McMillan falling past the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12, but several mock drafts have Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden being drafted ahead of McMillan.
McMillan slides in ESPN's latest mock draft
In ESPN's most recent mock draft, Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. have two wide receivers being drafted ahead of McMillan: Golden and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka.
Golden ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and has moved up draft boards since then. McMillan didn't run the 40 at the combine, but recorded a time of 4.46 at his pro day in March. That puts him in the middle of the pack among the receivers who ran at the combine.
Kiper predicts the Cowboys will draft Golden at No. 12 overall, and the Los Angeles Chargers will select Egbuka at No. 22 overall.
Yates projects McMillan will be the third wide receiver drafted at No. 25 overall to the Houston Texans.
"The wait ends for McMillan. He's not blazing fast, but he wins with an excellent catch radius, strong hands and very good routes," Yates wrote. "The Texans must hit receiver and offensive line hard in the draft, and I like the fit of McMillan joining Nico Collins, Christian Kirk and eventually Tank Dell (knee).
McMillan caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns during his three seasons at Arizona. He was frequently double-teamed and forced to adjust to exotic coverages as teams tried to take away one of the best receivers in college football.