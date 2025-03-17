Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan quiets NFL Draft critics with impressive 40-yard dash
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the one knock against Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been his speed.
After Monday, that should no longer be an issue.
McMillan was reportedly timed at 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, a very fast time for someone who is 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds.
According to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, McMillan's times ranged from 4.46 to 4.53. There were reportedly 24 NFL teams at his private workout on Monday.
Latest NFL mock drafts
The draft experts have had a hard time predicting where McMillan will land in April's draft. He has been projected to go as high as No. 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and as low as No. 22 to the San Diego Chargers.
The team that has popped up the most consistently is the Las Vegas Raiders. They just added a quarterback in Geno Smith and are in need of a true No. 1 wide receiver. In the latest mock draft from PFF, released Monday, McMillan is predicted to go No. 6 overall to the Raiders.
"The Raiders desperately need a top-tier wide receiver, and McMillan provides that," wrote PFF draft analyst John Kosko. "Quarterback Geno Smith thrived in Seattle with DK Metcalf— a big-bodied, athletic wideout — and McMillan is cut from the same cloth with a more refined route-running skill set. Las Vegas' offense has some talent, especially after drafting tight end Brock Bowers a year ago, and McMillan should create more open looks for Bowers and Jakobi Meyers."
In an interesting twist, CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner has McMillan being drafted at No. 18 by the Seattle Seahawks. After unloading Metcalf — and adding QB Sam Darnold — the Seahawks are in the market for a big-bodied wide receiver.
"A slight fall for Tetairoa McMillan, but that's the nature of what many see as a position that can be found easily on Day 2," Renner wrote. "McMillan has the kind of easy ball skills and big catch radius with Sam Darnold."
It's hard to imagine McMillan falling that far after running a 4.46, but we'll see what happens on draft day. The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.