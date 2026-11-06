How to watch Arizona vs. TCU football: TV channel, live stream and kickoff time

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats have a quick turnaround in Week 10, hosting the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday evening in Tucson.

Arizona (6-2, 3-2) is coming off a tough 34-26 loss at Texas Tech on Halloween, once again leading at halftime but struggling in the second half, just like they did in a Week 2 loss at BYU in Provo.

The Wildcats are currently tied for third in the Big 12 with three other teams - Houston, Baylor, and Oklahoma State - while the two teams one game ahead of them, Texas Tech and BYU, have a head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona.

Keys for Arizona on Friday

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Fifita was uncharacteristically off late in Saturday's loss to the Red Raiders, overthrowing Tyler Powell on a crucial fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter and struggling from there as Arizona failed to get back in the game.

Fifita rarely struggles two games in a row, but he'll have a tough time on Friday against TCU's defense - who lead the Big 12 with just 14.1 points allowed per game. The Horned Frogs have not allowed more than 21 points in a game this season, a figure Arizona has topped seven times - only failing to do so against BYU in Provo back in Week 2.

Despite that, TCU hasn't capitalized much - with a 4-4 overall record and just 2-3 in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs started 0-2 with a road loss at UCF and a home game vs BYU, but have won two of their last three - including a win over Baylor on the road and Kansas at home, with a 24-20 loss to West Virginia in the middle.

What's next for Arizona

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona was ranked No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season, but they have virtually no room for error with four regular season games remaining. After TCU, the season rides on a home battle with No. 3 Utah, who has a massive game against rival BYU on Saturday.

A win over Utah dramatically strengthens Arizona's resume, and if they can take care of Kansas State and rival Arizona State and finish 10-2, it at least puts them in the CFP conversation and could net them a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona host TCU in a Friday night showdown.

Arizona vs. TCU: TV channel, kickoff time and live stream

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Game time: 8:15 PM MST

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to stream: Fubo

How to watch: ESPN