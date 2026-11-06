How to watch Arizona vs. TCU football: TV channel, live stream and kickoff time
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Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats have a quick turnaround in Week 10, hosting the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday evening in Tucson.
Arizona (6-2, 3-2) is coming off a tough 34-26 loss at Texas Tech on Halloween, once again leading at halftime but struggling in the second half, just like they did in a Week 2 loss at BYU in Provo.
The Wildcats are currently tied for third in the Big 12 with three other teams - Houston, Baylor, and Oklahoma State - while the two teams one game ahead of them, Texas Tech and BYU, have a head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona.
Keys for Arizona on Friday
Noah Fifita was uncharacteristically off late in Saturday's loss to the Red Raiders, overthrowing Tyler Powell on a crucial fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter and struggling from there as Arizona failed to get back in the game.
Fifita rarely struggles two games in a row, but he'll have a tough time on Friday against TCU's defense - who lead the Big 12 with just 14.1 points allowed per game. The Horned Frogs have not allowed more than 21 points in a game this season, a figure Arizona has topped seven times - only failing to do so against BYU in Provo back in Week 2.
Despite that, TCU hasn't capitalized much - with a 4-4 overall record and just 2-3 in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs started 0-2 with a road loss at UCF and a home game vs BYU, but have won two of their last three - including a win over Baylor on the road and Kansas at home, with a 24-20 loss to West Virginia in the middle.
What's next for Arizona
Arizona was ranked No. 22 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season, but they have virtually no room for error with four regular season games remaining. After TCU, the season rides on a home battle with No. 3 Utah, who has a massive game against rival BYU on Saturday.
A win over Utah dramatically strengthens Arizona's resume, and if they can take care of Kansas State and rival Arizona State and finish 10-2, it at least puts them in the CFP conversation and could net them a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona host TCU in a Friday night showdown.
Arizona vs. TCU: TV channel, kickoff time and live stream
Date: Friday, Nov. 6
Game time: 8:15 PM MST
Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium (Tucson, AZ)
How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM
How to stream: Fubo
How to watch: ESPN
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB