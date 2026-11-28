Coach Brent Brennan and the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats wrap up the regular season Saturday against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 100th playing of the Territorial Cup rivalry game.

Arizona has won three of the last four meetings against the Sun Devils and leads the all-time on-field series, which dates to 1899, 52-46-1. The Wildcats are 32-22 against ASU in Tucson.

What Arizona can expect from Arizona State

Arizona State is coming off a 30-27 overtime home loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Sun Devils freshman running back Cardae Mack, who had just nine carries for 60 yards in the first four games of the season, has 720 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in the last seven and wide receiver Reed Harris, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, has 70 receptions and leads the Big 12 with 1,159 yards receiving — seventh in single-season history at ASU — and 11 touchdowns this season. Harris needs 90 receiving yards to surpass Derek Hagan's 12-game regular-season mark of 1,248 yards.

What's at stake for Arizona in the Territorial Cup

The Wildcats escaped with a 35-28 overtime win at the Kansas State Wildcats last week and are in search of back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since UofA went 9-2 in 1974 and '75. Senior quarterback Noah Fifita, who threw for a Territorial Cup-record 527 yards and tied a career high with five touchdown passes in a 59-23 win in 2023, plays his final home game. He can become the first player in Arizona history to be the primary starting quarterback for three nine-win teams.

How to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State football

Who: Arizona State (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) vs. No. 16 Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12)

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. MST (9 p.m. ET)

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Where: Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol Stadium

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports or FOX One (subscription required for FOX One).

TV announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) and Josh Sims (sideline reporter)

Arizona radio: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM (KCUB) and 107.5 FM (KHYT), with Brian Jeffries (play-by-play), Lamont Lovett (analyst) and Mackenzie Hamilton (sideline reporter).

Arizona State radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, with Tim Healey (play-by-play), Jeff Van Raaphorst (analyst) and Kevin Turner (sideline reporter).