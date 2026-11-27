For the final week of the college football regular season, we have a loaded slate of games, including many rivalry games, set to take place on Friday. The Egg Bowl, the Heroes Game, and the Lone Star Showdown are all set to take place today, and I have a bet on each of them.

Let's dive into them.

Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ole Miss -18.5 (-115) vs. Mississippi State

Nebraska +168 vs. Iowa

Texas vs. Texas A&M UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Best Bet

It's a big number to lay on Ole Miss, but I'm not afraid to do so; I'm going to take the Rebels to cover as home favorites. The Bulldogs haven't been the same since they lost Kamario Taylor to a season-ending injury. Parker Puckett hasn't been effective as his replacement, completing only 62.8% of passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions while also taking 15 sacks. It has left Mississippi State with almost no ability to move the ball down the field.

The biggest red flag for the Bulldogs is that they rank 101st in the country in opponent EPA per pass and 116th in opponent pass success rate. That's great news for Chambliss, who torched their secondary a season ago and is poised to have a similar performance in 2026.

Ole Miss will score at will and run away with the win.

Pick: Ole Miss -18.5 (-115)

Nebraska vs. Iowa Best Bet

In this week's edition of my favorite upset bets, I broke down why I like Nebraska to win this game outright:

I've been a big Nebraska defender throughout the season, and it finally paid off for me last week when the Cornhuskers upset Ohio State. I'm going to bet on them as underdogs again this time, as they outrank the Iowa Hawkeyes both in net adjusted EPA per play and net success rate.

Iowa is historically known as a great defensive team, but they can be beaten through the air. That's good news for Nebraska, which has the ability to attack opposing secondaries. That's enough for me to back them as +170 underdogs.

Pick: Nebraska +168

Texas vs. Texas A&M Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this rivalry game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the UNDER.

It goes without saying that the Texas defense should have no issue shutting down the Texas A&M offense. The Aggies' offense is 129th in EPA per play and 92nd in offensive success rate, and now they have to take on arguably the best defense in the country, ranking first in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and fifth in defensive success rate.

The Aggies' defense is their strength, ranking in the top 40 in most metrics, including 18th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 22nd in defensive success rate. That leads me to believe it's a great time to sell high on Manning and the Longhorns' offense after a string of strong performances.

Let's bet on this game being a low-scoring, defensive affair.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-110)

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