How to watch Arizona vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream, start time

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats face another daunting offense in Week 6, heading to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday morning.

It'll be the second conference road game of the season for the Wildcats, who lost a tough one in Provo to BYU in Week 2, 28-17, after being held scoreless in the second half.

Scoreless doesn't seem very likely in this matchup, for either team, as West Virginia boasts one of the strongest offensive units in college football - particularly on the ground - and is almost equally bad on the defensive side of the ball.

Arizona faces another test against a potent rushing attack

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) celebrates during the second quarter of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Arizona held a Cincinnati offense that averaged 270 rushing yards per game to a paltry 87, many of which came in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats had a 30+ point lead.

"We knew they came into the game averaging around 270 rushing yards a game, and so the goal was to keep them under 100," Arizona linebacker Chase Kennedy said after the game. "We knew we had a great chance to win if we did that."

That, more or less, is the crux of what Arizona has to do again on Saturday - a task made tougher on the road against an even better West Virginia ground attack.

The Mountaineers average an absurd 294 rushing yards per game - third among FBS schools - and their 1,470 total yards on the ground is No. 1. Much of that damage comes from dual-threat quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who has 574 rushing yards and an FBS-leading 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Brennan and the Wildcats must find a way to make Hawkins uncomfortable in the pocket, without letting him move the chains with his legs.

Noah Fifita looks to exploit West Virginia's defense

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) talks to teammates before the punt during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West Virginia gave up 45 points on the road at Iowa State last week, and 41 at home to Oklahoma State the previous week. This is a rough, rough defensive team and that should create plenty of opportunities for Noah Fifita and Arizona's offense.

It won't be easy without Tre Spivey, Gio Richardson, or Chris Hunter - the team's top wideouts who will all miss Saturday's game - but Fifita has been spreading the love all season long, with key contributors showing up in the form of Isaiah Mizell, Brandon Phelps, Caleb 'Jet' Smith, and Rodney Gallagher.

Plus, Arizona's ground game has picked it up as of late, and a big performance from Kedrick Reescano and/or Quincy Craig would go a long way toward ensuring a Wildcats victory and a 5-1 start to the season.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona take on West Virginia this Saturday in Morgantown:

Arizona vs. West Virginia: TV channel, kickoff time, live stream

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Game time: 9:00 AM PT

Where: Mountaineer Field (Morgantown, WV)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to stream: Sling.tv

How to watch: TNT