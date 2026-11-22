Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where it’s gotten bad enough for Bill Belichick that Virginia is using an old Patriots catchphrase against him.

First Quarter: Contract the Playoff!

Look, it’s all fun and games until Iowa (1) gets in this thing.

Is that a gratuitous cheap shot at the Hawkeyes based more on past performance than the current team? Yes, it is. But the fact that they are a prominent part of the College Football Playoff picture at this late date also is indicative of the ramshackle state of the playoff bubble. We have roughly six teams with distressed résumés tussling for three spots. It’s ugly out there.

In light of that, forget a 12-team playoff. Forget next year’s 24-team obscenity. This looks like a fine time for a six-team tournament, with bids apportioned accordingly:

Georgia (2)

The most reliable thing we have in these troubled times. There was the 60-minute hair ball coughed up against Auburn, but since then the Bulldogs have won four SEC games by an average margin of 27.3 points. Georgia (10–1) opened with a 24–0 lead over Florida, a 35–0 lead over Mississippi and a 31–0 lead over Missouri before allowing points. After falling behind South Carolina 6–3, the Dawgs closed with a 31–0 run.

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Utah (3)

The Utes (11–0) are Georgia with a few more close calls but also minus the hair ball, with an 11–0 record. Quarterback Devon Dampier has become Mr. Clutch, with a fourth-quarter pass efficiency rating of 195.79 (nearly 40 points higher than his full-game mark) and a third-down rating of 194.25. He’s also picked up first downs on 63% of his rushing attempts on third down and six or fewer yards to go.

Notre Dame (4)

The Fighting Irish (10–1) haven’t trailed for a second of their last 14 quarters, including the validating victory over Miami. Saturday they became the first team to hold SMU without a touchdown in a decade. They’re second nationally in total defense and third in scoring defense.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will likely return for the Hurricanes to make a playoff push. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ACC champion (5)

Let Miami (presumably with Malachi Toney back) and Wake Forest (a runaway train nobody saw coming until it had already flattened 10 opponents) fight it out in Charlotte. Winner advances to the six-team bracket as a No. 4 seed.

The Big Ten champion (6)

Nobody knows who is even going to play in this game yet, let alone win it. But after the league cannibalized itself Saturday, it’s entirely possible that the title game comes down to two teams that as of last week wouldn’t even have gotten at-large playoff bids in Oregon (8–3) and Iowa (9–2). The Ducks were No. 13 in the last CFP rankings, and the Hawkeyes were No. 15.

But there are problems everywhere else within the league (7), which could elevate these two to Indianapolis. Among them:

At 10–1 and 7–1, UCLA controls its destiny but appears destined to start third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava against rival USC on Saturday, after the injury to backup-turned-starter Ty Dieffenbach. His career passing stats: 3 of 9 for 21 yards. Bob Chesney can go ahead and collect national Coach of the Year honors if he finds a way to win that game. If not, and the Bruins don’t make it to Indy and win the Big Ten title game, a 10–2 team could face a Jordan Travis–esque situation—a bleak QB outlook could scuttle the Bruins’ chances of getting an at-large CFP bid. It would be a cruel culmination of a dream season, but it’s not out of the question.

Indiana (9–2, 6–2) no longer controls its own destiny after losing at Washington, the Hoosiers’ first loss as a favorite under Curt Cignetti. They’ve been juggling quarterbacks for a few weeks between Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson, with iffy results. But one weakness that had largely been wallpapered over reappeared against the Huskies—containing mobile quarterbacks. Demond Williams Jr. ran for 88 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown, and also maneuvered around the pocket to keep passing plays alive. That harkened back to the damage done against Indiana by Northwestern’s Aidan Chiles and North Texas’s Tayven Jackson.

At 7–4, Ohio State is done, dusted and busted. The Buckeyes are the first preseason No. 1 team to lose four or more games since 2012 USC (which was coached by a man familiar with disappointing seasons, Lane Kiffin).

It should be noted that Iowa is the essence of why Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s successful push for a 24-team field next season sells a lot of programs short. Petitti mentioned the Hawkeyes multiple times as the kind of Big Ten program that would benefit from an expanded playoff—but they damn well could be good enough to make a 12-team model. Iowa doesn’t need condescending charity, it just needs a little intraconference chaos it can take advantage of.

The final bid in The Dash six-team playoff goes to the winner of a three-way midnight coin flip at a catfish restaurant (8) between Texas, Alabama and Tennessee. If it was good enough for Oklahoma high school football, it’s good enough for the 2026 College Football Playoff.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Coaching Carousel—A Likely Hiring, a Strange Firing

Two long-speculated moves came into focus Sunday, with reports that Florida State (9) is locking in on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and confirmation that TCU (10) is firing Sonny Dykes.

Schumann is only 36 but seasoned via the Nick Saban/Kirby Smart coaching tree, having worked at Alabama for five seasons after graduating in 2011 and then joining Smart at Georgia for the last decade. You never know how easy or hard the first transition will be from assistant to head coach, but Schumann has been working with the best and has been considered a prime candidate for promotions for a few years now. He’s from Valdosta, Ga., which is about 75 miles from Tallahassee, and he’s recruited the South effectively for years.

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann appears to be the front-runner to be the next Florida State head coach. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Florida State athletic director Jeff Purinton, who worked at Alabama when Schumann was there, should have a very good idea what he’d be getting. If Schumann is the next Dan Lanning, who also was a DC at Georgia under Smart, Florida State will return to prominence quickly. If it happens and Schumann stays with the Bulldogs throughout the CFP, he could have several weeks of multitasking—not ideal, but not impossible.

Dykes’s demise at TCU is both puzzling and costly. The school gave him an extension way back in the spring, when athletic director Mike Buddie said, “Competing for national and Big 12 championships requires the right leadership, and Sonny has proven he’s that person. His track record on the field, his standing in the community, and the decisions he’s made to position this program to pursue those goals speak for themselves.”

Just kidding, apparently.

After offering his full monetary and rhetorical support of Dykes, Buddie is now ready to eat more than $20 million to fire a guy who won nine games each of the previous two seasons and took TCU to the 2022 College Football Playoff championship game—repeat, took TCU to the College Football Playoff championship game. Like that happens every season.

Fan discontent and/or apathy had been percolating during this 5–6 season. The Horned Frogs have lost five one-score games, but the greater sin might be doing it with a payroll that ranks near the top of the Big 12. (Not Texas Tech–level high, but at or near the top of the second flight.) Hell hath no fury like a Lone Star State booster group that shoves in for a team that doesn’t pan out.

Dash Playoff Bracket

Each week, The Dash selects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. The playoff picture as The Dash sees it (which will not be the selection committee sees it come Tuesday):

The field

Georgia Utah Notre Dame Miami Texas Tennessee Alabama Wake Forest BYU UCLA Indiana Boise State

Also considered

Texas Tech

Iowa

Oregon

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 10 UCLA at No. 7 Alabama

No. 9 BYU at No. 8 Wake Forest

Quarterfinals

Cotton Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 4 Miami vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas Rose Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Tennessee Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 UCLA at No. 7 Alabama

No. 2 Utah vs. winner of No. 10 UCLA at No. 7 Alabama Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 BYU at No. 8 Wake Forest

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