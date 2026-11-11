Northwestern vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

Both the Northwestern Wildcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes are watching their once-promising season collapse before their eyes. Both teams were sitting at 6-1 just a few short weeks ago, and both have followed that up by losing back-to-back games.

Northwestern lost to Oregon and then Iowa, while Ohio State lost to USC and then Oregon. The good news is that one of the two teams will get back on track when they face each other in Week 11. Let's dive into the odds for this Big Ten showdown.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Northwestern +12.5 (-108)

Ohio State -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Northwestern +375

Ohio State -475

Total

OVER 45.5 (-108)

UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Northwestern vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Northwestern record: 6-3 (3-3 in Big Ten)

Ohio State record: 6-3 (4-2 in Big Ten)

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Northwestern is 3-0 against the spread in the last three games between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Northwestern is 5-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-3 in Northwestern games this season

Ohio State is 4-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Ohio State games this season

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Luke Fahey, QB - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State clearly isn't the same team without Julian Sayin, but last week's loss to Oregon certainly wasn't Luke Fahey's fault. He completed 36-of-50 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. If the Buckeyes' defense can give him some more support this upcoming week, they'll have a good chance to bounce back with a win if Fahey can put up similar numbers in back-to-back weeks.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Prediction and Best Bet

Both teams are on a two-game win streak, but when a team with National Championship expectations falters as much as Ohio State has, vibes in the locker room can turn sour in a hurry, and I think last week's game against Oregon was a sign of that taking place.

Let's also give Northwestern some credit. The Wildcats have posted some very solid numbers this season, including ranking 20th in net adjusted EPA per play and 36th in net success rate.

I'm starting to lose faith in Ohio State's ability to be dominant against strong opponents. I'll take the points with the Wildcats.

Pick: Northwestern +12.5 (-108) via BetMGM

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