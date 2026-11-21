We only have two weeks left of the college football regular season, which means we need to take advantage of these loaded Saturday slates while we still can. One of the ways you can do that is by getting in on the player prop market.

If you live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, then join me in taking advantage of that. Let's dive into a few of my favorite props for today's slate of games.

Best College Football Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Gunner Stockton 225+ Pass Yards (-112)

DeSean Bishop 125+ Rushing Yards (+112)

DJ Epps Anytime Touchdown (+145)

Georgia vs. South Carolina Prop Bet

Pick: Gunner Stockton 225+ Pass Yards (-112)

Gunner Stockton is poised for a big game as he and the Bulldogs take on a South Carolina team that has been bad at defending the pass this season. The Gamecocks rank 103rd in opponent EPA per pass and 123rd in opponent pass success rate. Georgia shouldn't be afraid to take to the air early and often in this game.

Stockton has thrown for 225+ yards in five games already this season, including tossing for 252 yards against Missouri last week.

LSU vs. Tennessee Prop Bet

Pick: DeSean Bishop 125+ Rushing Yards (+112)

DeSean Bishop should be poised for a big game against an LSU defense that has struggled to stop the run at times. Not only is it the smart strategy for Tennessee, but it plays right into what the Volunteers want to do offensively. That's going to lead to an even higher number of carries for their star running back, who has reached 125+ yards on the ground in four games already this season. I hope he has a good breakfast on Saturday morning, because he's about to be put to work.

Houston vs. West Virginia Prop Bet

Pick: DJ Epps Anytime Touchdown (+145)

West Virginia is typically a run-first offense, but they may want to look at the pass more so in this game as they face one of the worst secondaries in college football. The Houston Cougars are now 128th in opponent EPA per pass and 121st in opponent pass success rate.

If the Mountaineers are going to score through the air, there's a great chance it's going to be DJ Epps on the receiving end. He has almost twice as many receiving yards as any other player on the team, and he's hauled in five of their 14 passing touchdowns. He's a solid bet to score at +145.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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