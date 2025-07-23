Arizona Inducts Football Legend in Hall of Fame
Throughout its history, Arizona football has seen many ups and downs with the program making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
Throughout time, Arizona has seen many great players come and go, moving on to the next level and making an impact in the NFL. In all, The Wildcats have had 290 players get selected in the NFL Draft and most recently saw seven players over the last two drafts be selected.
The player that was selected the highest in program history was linebacker Ricky Hunkey, who was taken with the No. 7 overall pick by the Denver Broncos during the 1984 draft.
This past season, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan came close to that pick when he was drafted No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers. McMillan ended his Arizona career leading the program in receiving yards with 3,423 to go along with his 213 receptions and 26 touchdowns.
Now, one of the players that made it to the NFL and played quarterback for 11 years with six different NFL teams and winning a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP will be honored this year as an inductee into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in Nick Foles.
The gold standard of Arizona quarterbacks is Foles, who transferred into the program after spending time at ASU and Michigan State. He started his UA career as the backup to Matt Scott before taking over the job three games into the season.
During his time with the Wildcats, Foles had numerous memorable games and moments that live in the minds of all Arizona fans. The one that tops them all was UA’s 34-27 win over No. 9 Iowa where he passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns against the Hawkeyes.
Although NFL career shouldn’t count towards college rankings, Foles did cement his legacy in the pros by going on a historic playoff run with the Eagles that was capped off with a Super Bowl 41-33 win over the Patriots. Not only did his team get the win but he won the MVP becoming the first WIldcat to win the award.
At the end of his career, Foles finished 1st in passing yards (10,011), passing touchdowns (67) and total offense (9,712) while completing 67% of his passing attempts.
