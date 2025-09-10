Former Wildcat Making His Return To Arizona Stadium
Gunner Maldonado had his biggest moment as an Arizona Wildcat in the 2023 Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma when he returned a fumble for a touchdown that completely turned the game around leading to Arizona's 38-24 win over the Sooners. Maldonado was named the Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP in the win after also adding nine tackles and an interception.
After starting his collegiate career at Northwestern, Maldonado transferred to Arizona heading into the 2021 season.
In his first season in Tucson, he totaled 36 tackles with one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble across 10 appearances with six starts at safety. He followed that up with 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup and three forced fumbles across 11 appearances with nine starts three years ago.
It was the 2023 season, the same year as the Alamo Bowl, when Maldonado truly broke out with Arizona. He appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts, racking up a career-high 81 tackles, which was the 16th most in the Pac-12 that year.
Last season, Maldonado appeared in just four games before he tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season.
This past offseason, Maldonado entered the transfer portal. He made the decision to transfer to Kansas State, remaining in the Big 12 with Arizona on the schedule.
The players and coaches understand that football is a business and still have love for Maldonado heading into his return to Arizona Stadium on Friday. That includes Dalton Johnson who shared the secondary with Maldonado at Arizona.
- "I'll always appreciate my boy Gunner," Johnson said. "He is a great athlete and a great teammate. We definitley had a connection when he was playing here and college football is a business these days. He decided to transfer over to Kansas State. I'm never mad at him. I wish him the best of luck and I'm excited to see him this weekend and see if he gets out there and plays."
In the season opener against Iowa State, Maldonado was available but played on a snap count as he continued to recover from the torn ACL he suffered at Arizona last season. Through three games, he has totaled four tackles with at least one tackle in each of them.
This is the new college football these days with the way the transfer portal currently works. It will also be a reunion for Arizona WR Tre Spivey, who just transferred to Tucson from Kansas State.
