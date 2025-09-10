Inside The Wildcats

Former Wildcat Making His Return To Arizona Stadium

Gunner Maldonado will be making his return to Tucson on Friday as a member of Kansas State's football team.

Ari Koslow

Sep 13, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) is tackled short of the goal line by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Gunner Maldonado (9) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) is tackled short of the goal line by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Gunner Maldonado (9) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Gunner Maldonado had his biggest moment as an Arizona Wildcat in the 2023 Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma when he returned a fumble for a touchdown that completely turned the game around leading to Arizona's 38-24 win over the Sooners. Maldonado was named the Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP in the win after also adding nine tackles and an interception.

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) runs in front of Arizona Wildcats safety Gunner Maldonado (9) in the second half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

After starting his collegiate career at Northwestern, Maldonado transferred to Arizona heading into the 2021 season.

In his first season in Tucson, he totaled 36 tackles with one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble across 10 appearances with six starts at safety. He followed that up with 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup and three forced fumbles across 11 appearances with nine starts three years ago.

It was the 2023 season, the same year as the Alamo Bowl, when Maldonado truly broke out with Arizona. He appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts, racking up a career-high 81 tackles, which was the 16th most in the Pac-12 that year.

Last season, Maldonado appeared in just four games before he tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season.

This past offseason, Maldonado entered the transfer portal. He made the decision to transfer to Kansas State, remaining in the Big 12 with Arizona on the schedule.

Aug 23, 2025; Dublin, IRELAND; Iowa State player Carson Hansen is defended by Gunner Maldonado of Kansas State during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO via Imagn Images / INPHO via Imagn Images

The players and coaches understand that football is a business and still have love for Maldonado heading into his return to Arizona Stadium on Friday. That includes Dalton Johnson who shared the secondary with Maldonado at Arizona.

  • "I'll always appreciate my boy Gunner," Johnson said. "He is a great athlete and a great teammate. We definitley had a connection when he was playing here and college football is a business these days. He decided to transfer over to Kansas State. I'm never mad at him. I wish him the best of luck and I'm excited to see him this weekend and see if he gets out there and plays."

In the season opener against Iowa State, Maldonado was available but played on a snap count as he continued to recover from the torn ACL he suffered at Arizona last season. Through three games, he has totaled four tackles with at least one tackle in each of them.

This is the new college football these days with the way the transfer portal currently works. It will also be a reunion for Arizona WR Tre Spivey, who just transferred to Tucson from Kansas State.

Ari Koslow
Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.