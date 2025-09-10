Three Defensive Players to Watch For (Arizona vs. Kansas State)
The Arizona Wildcats defense has looked absolutely suffocating in the first two weeks of its season, allowing just nine points and forcing seven turnovers on the way to an undefeated 2-0 start against Hawaii and Weber State.
Arizona will now face its first true test at home in Kansas State, which is scheduled as the final non-conference game before jumping into Big 12 schedule play.
K-State has had a rough go at the beginning of the season, losing 24-12 against Iowa State, narrowly escaping the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 38-35 and finally suffering an upset loss to the Army Black Knights 24-21.
Nonetheless, the K-State offense is still a dangerous one that features a skilled dual-threat quarterback in Avery Johnson, a revamped offensive line and a group of wide receivers and running backs that are capable of torching a defense.
Here is a list of defensive players that has serious potential to do some damage and show out under the lights of a nationally televised game on Fox.
Chase Kennedy
Kennedy has emerged as one of Arizona's most versatile weapons on the defense, with the ability to rush the passer on the edge or line up as a linebacker in a Danny Gonzales scheme that features a heavy mix of different blitz packages.
Kennedy logged four tackles against Weber State (three solo), a sack and a tackle for loss in a game where he was a constant nuisance in the backfield. The week before, he had two tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
His elite level of play as both a linebacker and a pass rusher will be much needed against a dual-threat quarterback like Johnson.
Riley Wilson
Wilson returned from an injury that he sustained in fall training camp that kept him put of week one action against Hawaii and displayed the skills that had Arizona recruiting him from Montana.
In his debut with the Arizona Wildcats, Wilson had six tackles (three solo) and half a tackle for loss in a defense that was flying all over the field and suffocated the WSU offense.
Wilson transferred over from Montana, an FCS school and was ranked as the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2026 draft class, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wilson will possibly increase his snaps this game as he is worked more into the first team during this week's practice. His exceptional skills will be much needed against an offense with high playmaking ability.
Dalton Johnson
Johnson had somewhat of a quiet day at the safety position last Saturday, but is always a high-level threat as a ball-hawking, hard-hitting defensive back.
Either Johnson or Smith will be spying on Johnson, should he roll out of the back field and attempt to use his legs to advance to the second level.
If it is Johnson who spies, his experience at linebacker and discipline as a tackler will make him a great choice to deliver punishing hits if Johnson comes his way, or disrupt short passes when he throws.
