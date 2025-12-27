Former Arizona Running Back Signee Enters Transfer Portal

Arizona's running back room was a strong unit in 2025, led by Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano, who combined for more than 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, heading into the offseason, running back will be a position of need for the Wildcats and head coach Brent Brennan, as Mahdi is out of eligibility.

The good news for Arizona is that the January transfer portal window is about to open, and several talented running backs are already available, including a Washington transfer who had previously committed to and signed with the Wildcats.

Former Arizona Signee to Transfer From Washington

On Dec. 17, Adam Mohammed, a sophomore running back at Washington, announced on Instagram that he would enter the transfer portal. Mohammed will have two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to be a highly sought-after player in the portal.

If Mohammed's name sounds familiar to Arizona fans, it's for a good reason. He was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class from Apollo High School in Glendale, Arizona. As a high school prospect, he was pursued by several Power Four schools, including the Wildcats.

Mohammed ultimately committed to Arizona in June 2023 and signed with the school in December. However, after former Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch took the Washington job, the young running back decided to follow him, entering the transfer portal in January 2024 before playing a snap in Tucson.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Adam Mohammed (24) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

After seeing limited snaps for Washington as a freshman, Mohammed established himself in the Huskies' offense in 2025, rushing for 523 yards and five touchdowns on 106 carries. He's now one of the highest-rated backs in the portal, with 247Sports ranking him as a four-star prospect, the No. 33 overall player in the portal, and the No. 2 portal running back.

While it's unclear exactly why Mohammed left Washington, especially given that he was widely expected to be the Huskies' clear-cut No. 1 back next season, he may be looking to move closer to home and be willing to give Arizona another look.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Mahdi set to graduate at the end of the season, Mohammed would be a significant addition to Arizona's offense and a player Brennan and his staff should undoubtedly target when the portal officially opens.

While bringing Mohammed back to Tucson makes a lot of sense on paper, the young running back will likely have several schools interested in him, so the Wildcats will face competition if they want to land the four-star transfer.

