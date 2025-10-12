Helmet Stickers: Arizona vs. No. 18 BYU
Coming into Saturday night’s game, Arizona (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) was looking to stay on track after an impressive 28-point win over Oklahoma State as the Wildcats faced off against No. 18 BYU, with the game on ESPN2, showcasing two of the better defensive teams in the Big 12.
The forecast called for rain and after an hour weather delay, the game lived up to the billing of a defensive grudge match with both teams coming up with clutch stops and key takeaways to keep the offenses in check.
Arizona put itself in perfect position in the fourth quarter up 24-14 with just over 10 minutes left in the game. However, the Wildcats saw BYU tie the game up with 19 seconds left in the game due to two pass interference calls on defensive back Michael Dansby.
In overtime, BYU went on to fight its way to an impressive 33-27 double overtime win over Arizona and keep its undefeated streak alive. The Wildcats had an opportunity to pull off the upset but fell flat in the last minutes of regulation, which led to the overtime loss.
Arizona’s defense had been solid against the run for most of the season through the first five games but against BYU, the Wildcats were gashed for 258 yards on the ground.
BYU running back LJ Martin was a nightmare for the Wildcats’ defense as he went off for 162 yards on 25 carries and found the end zone.
On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona was able to total 383 yards while rushing for 164 thanks to Kedrick Reescano, who managed to rack up 90 yards on 13 carries.
However, Arizona was able to get the ball with 19 seconds left and two timeouts and Brennan made the decision to take a knee to head into overtime.
That decision seemed strange given the situation of the game and the fact that Arizona was at its 25-yard line with a kicker that has made a 60-yard field goal this season.
In the end, Arizona was unable to come up with a stop in the second overtime where BYU was able to score a rushing touchdown.
On Arizona’s turn in the second overtime, the Wildcats couldn’t find the end zone and that was despite picking up a fourth down to extend the drive.
Fifita on the last play of the game barely overthrew receiver Javin Whatley in the left corner of the end zone to seal the win for BYU.
Now that the game has come to an end, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI came up with our three helmet sticker performances despite the Wildcats’ loss to BYU.
Helmet Stickers
Kedrick Reescano
- Coming into Saturday’s game, running back Kedrick Reescano had been battling an unknown injury that forced him to miss playing time and limited him against Oklahoma State.
- Against BYU, Reescano was the most consistent back for the Wildcats, totaling 90 yards on 13 carries and managed to break off a 36-yard touchdown run to put his team up by 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Kris Hutson
- Since transferring from Washington State, receiver Kris Hutson has had solid moments on the field for the Wildcats but has battled through some injuries that have limited him.
- On Saturday, Hutson had his best game as a Wildcats by hauling in nine catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. He was the only consistent weapon at the receiver position for Arizona against BYU.
Dalton Johnson
- Arizona struggled to slow down the running game of BYU but found success against the pass by holding the Cougars to 172 yards through the air. A key piece of that was safety Dalton Johnson, who managed to rack up 10 tackles and come away with an interception on the night.
