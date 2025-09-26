The History of Arizona-Iowa State on the Gridiron
The Arizona Wildcats are 3-0 for the first time since 2015, taking down Hawaii, Weber State, and Kansas State before the bye week. They will be putting their undefeated record on the line in what may be their most difficult challenge of the season against the No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones in Ames at 4 p.m. (MST).
A lot has changed since the Wildcats and the Cyclones last met, which was in 1968. Arizona was a member of the Western Athletic Conference, while Iowa State competed in what was once known as the Big Eight. There were still no College Football Playoffs. Iowa State was nowhere near the powerhouse it is today and Arizona was a solidified contender with an 8-3 record.
Hard to believe that it has been 57 years since the last time the two teams faced each other on the football field. Now that they are meeting in the historical Jack Trice Stadium for the first time since then, here is a look at the last six matchups between the two teams.
A lopsided rivalry
The Arizona Wildcats currently hold the advantage over Iowa State, boasting a 4-1-1 record over the 6.5-point favorites, and have a two-game winning streak over it.
Before that, Arizona tied with Iowa State in a 0-0 game in 1964, which is one of 14 draws that ended in a tie with zero points scored in the NCAA at the end of regulation. The last victory that the Cyclones had over the Wildcats was in 1958, when they defeated them 14-0.
A summary of the last meetings
The first meeting between the two teams was on November 20, 1948, when Arizona defeated Iowa State 14-7 at home. Arizona then took a close win in 1950 with a 26-24 victory.
The two programs met eight years later at Arizona Stadium, where the Wildcats lost for the first and only time to the Cyclones 14-0. A 0-0 tie occurred another eight years later at home.
Arizona took the last two victories, one in 1966 that saw it win 27-24 and the final meeting in 1968, 21-12.
Arizona's last time in Iowa
This Saturday's matchup will be the first time that Arizona has played a football game in Iowa since September 19, 2009, when it travelled to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes. Arizona lost that game 27-17 due to a defensive masterclass that was put on by Iowa in Mike Stoops' return to Kinnick Stadium.
The Wildcats came into that game with 305.5 yards of rushing offense per game, which was the fifth-best in the NCAA at the time. The Hawkeyes held Arizona to 253 total yards. The game did see Arizona legend take his second set of snaps as a Wildcat, taking over for a struggling Matt Scott, who went 4 for 14 before being benched. Foles went 6 for 11 with a touchdown in that game and secured a starting spot the following week.
