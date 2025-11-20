Inside The Wildcats

How Arizona Football Will Honor Its Senior Class Saturday

It is senior day for Arizona on Saturday against Baylor.

Ari Koslow

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a play with cornerback Treydan Stukes (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes are entering their final game in Tucson on Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Throughout their careers with the Wildcats, they have both gone through some of the highest of highs in 2023, winning 10 games capped off with a win in the Alamo Bowl, and lowest of lows, going 0-5 in the 2020 shortened season and 1-11 in the 2021 season.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
  • "Once I made that decision to stay all the times when we could have left, it was always the right choice," Johnson said.
  • "At the end of the day, believing what coach (Brennan) is doing and what he put together and he believed in me. What more can you ask for, and plus these are my brothers here. I fell in love with U of A. I've been here for five years and I want to go out the right way and give back to the city of Tucson and repay what they've done for me."

Over the past couple of years, Johnson and Stukes both had opportunities to hit the transfer portal and potentially continue their collegiate careers elsewhere. They both elected to remain at Arizona and stick it through, showcasing their loyalty, which has been a trend among the entire team since Brent Brennan took over as the head coach.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) drops a pass as Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) defends in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They will both be among the seniors for the Wildcats playing their final games for Arizona when the team takes on Baylor on Saturday.

  • "I'll probably take a minute to just take a deep breath as I come out the tunnel," Stukes said on what he expects the emotions to be like entering the field on Saturday. "It will probably hit me in that moment that it will be the last time I'm going to take the field, but I'm definitley going to re-focus on the game and try to put a good one together."
Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other seniors playing their final home game on Saturday

There will be many other seniors who will be honored on Saturday for Arizona. This includes:

Linebackers Max Harris and Riley Wilson, running back Ismail Mahdi, cornerbacks Ayden Garnes and Michael Dansby, wide receivers Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, and Luke Wysong. defensive lineman Malachi Bailey and Tia Savea, offensive lineman Chubba Maae, Tristan Bounds and Ty Buchanan and tight ends Cameron Barmore and Sam Olson.

Kickoff specialist and holder Ian Wagner, as well as long snapper Avery Salerno, are also set to be honored among other players as well as part of a big senior class.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

