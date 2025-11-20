How Arizona Football Will Honor Its Senior Class Saturday
Arizona defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes are entering their final game in Tucson on Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Throughout their careers with the Wildcats, they have both gone through some of the highest of highs in 2023, winning 10 games capped off with a win in the Alamo Bowl, and lowest of lows, going 0-5 in the 2020 shortened season and 1-11 in the 2021 season.
- "Once I made that decision to stay all the times when we could have left, it was always the right choice," Johnson said.
- "At the end of the day, believing what coach (Brennan) is doing and what he put together and he believed in me. What more can you ask for, and plus these are my brothers here. I fell in love with U of A. I've been here for five years and I want to go out the right way and give back to the city of Tucson and repay what they've done for me."
Over the past couple of years, Johnson and Stukes both had opportunities to hit the transfer portal and potentially continue their collegiate careers elsewhere. They both elected to remain at Arizona and stick it through, showcasing their loyalty, which has been a trend among the entire team since Brent Brennan took over as the head coach.
They will both be among the seniors for the Wildcats playing their final games for Arizona when the team takes on Baylor on Saturday.
- "I'll probably take a minute to just take a deep breath as I come out the tunnel," Stukes said on what he expects the emotions to be like entering the field on Saturday. "It will probably hit me in that moment that it will be the last time I'm going to take the field, but I'm definitley going to re-focus on the game and try to put a good one together."
The other seniors playing their final home game on Saturday
There will be many other seniors who will be honored on Saturday for Arizona. This includes:
Linebackers Max Harris and Riley Wilson, running back Ismail Mahdi, cornerbacks Ayden Garnes and Michael Dansby, wide receivers Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, and Luke Wysong. defensive lineman Malachi Bailey and Tia Savea, offensive lineman Chubba Maae, Tristan Bounds and Ty Buchanan and tight ends Cameron Barmore and Sam Olson.
Kickoff specialist and holder Ian Wagner, as well as long snapper Avery Salerno, are also set to be honored among other players as well as part of a big senior class.
