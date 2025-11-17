Defensive Grades Revealed From Arizona's Statement Week 12 Win
Arizona managed to get enough stops against a potent Cincinnati scoring unit at Nippert Stadium to pull off a 30-24 upset win.
The Bearcats have been able to score at will for most of the season behind a veteran quarterback and a strong offensive line, which had only allowed two sacks all season entering play on Saturday.
The Wildcats were able to sack Brendan Sorsby once and frustrated him all day long. Sorsby completed just 15-of-28 pass attempts for 154 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Bearcats did find some success on the ground with Tawee Walker, who rushed for 119 yards on the day. However, Cincinnati was just 3-of-12 on third downs, which helped neutralize the running game down the stretch.
Danny Gonzales has transformed Arizona's defense into one of the better units in the Big 12. Even with how banged-up the defense is, the Wildcats got the job done on the road in a tough environment.
According to Pro Football Focus, many Wildcats rose to the occasion on defense in a massive road tilt. Here are the five highest-graded defenders for Arizona from Saturday's big win (minimum 30 snaps).
5) LB Riley Wilson
Wilson has rounded into a core part of the defense off the edge this season after transferring into the program from Montana during the offseason. He's been great rushing quarterbacks from either side of the line, but Wilson has also been a force when setting the edge against the run and turning plays back inside.
On Saturday, Wilson made six tackles and recorded two pressures and one quarterback hit. Four of his tackles came against Sorsby on keepers off the edge.
While Arizona has struggled to contain the quarterback run game at times this season, Wilson helped the Wildcats limit the dual-threat Sorsby to just 30 yards rushing.
According to PFF, Wilson had an overall grade of 66.8, with a tackling grade of 78.7, a run defense grade of 75.2 and a pass rush grade of 54.8.
4) S Genesis Smith
Smith has struggled at times this season with his angles and overall tackling, but he's still one of the most reliable safeties in deep coverage in the Big 12.
Cincinnati's top receiver, Cyrus Allen, who is typically known for being a field stretcher with his speed, was held to just 58 yards receiving, while the Arizona secondary didn't let the Bearcats get behind them.
Smith made only two tackles, but he was only targeted once and also registered two pressures on Sorsby. Smith can play deep and in the box to support the run and screen defense, and he did both on Saturday. He did have another missed tackle, however, bringing his season total to 15 missed tackles.
According to PFF, Smith had an overall grade of 67.4, with a coverage grade of 71.5 and a run defense grade of 56.1.
3) DT Deshawn McKnight
McKnight has developed quickly this season and has become a staple in the middle of the defense. Walker had two big runs early in the game up the middle for Cincinnati, but after that, McKnight was a big reason why the Wildcats were able to stop the run.
The senior defensive tackle had four tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss. After getting run over in the first quarter, McKnight helped the Wildcats hold Cincinnati to just 50 rushing yards over the final 45 minutes.
According to PFF, McKnight had an overall grade of 68.2, with a run defense grade of 69.8 and a pass rush grade of 53.7.
2) CB Ayden Garnes
Garnes is another guy who has really progressed this season into a reliable piece on the outside. Against Cincinnati, he was targeted six times and allowed only two catches for 19 yards, and he helped bait Sorsby into an interception on a deep ball.
Garnes made three tackles and had a pair of deflections. He did get beat fairly easily on a slant for a touchdown in the first quarter, but his defense downfield against the big play made the difference in a close game.
According to PFF, Garnes had an overall grade of 71.8, with a coverage grade of 71.7, a tackling grade of 74.2 and a run defense grade of 64.4.
1) S Dalton Johnson
Johnson compiled a huge day in the secondary for the Wildcats. He was all over the picture, getting his hands on the ball or sticking his foot in the ground and delivering a big hit to make a tackle.
On Saturday, Johnson was second on the team with eight tackles, half a tackle for loss, one pick and a pass breakup. He made a great interception in the second quarter, running across the field to double Allen downfield, and nabbed his third pick of the season on a diving play.
On the first play of the game, he tipped a pass into the air and down into Jay'Vion Cole's arms for another pick to set up the first score of the day for Arizona.
According to PFF, Johnson had an overall grade of 73.0, with a coverage grade of 72.8, a tackling grade of 74.4 and a run defense grade of 69.2.
