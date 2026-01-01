Why Arizona Should Explore a Running Back in the Transfer Portal

The 2026 transfer portal opens on Jan 2, and college football programs nationwide are preparing for the ensuing chaos. Thousands of players have already announced their intent to enter the portal, and teams will be working hard over the next two weeks to add proven talent to their rosters for the 2026 season.

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are expected to be active in the portal to address the roster's most pressing needs, but will the Wildcats consider adding a running back?

Will the Wildcats Target a Transfer Portal Running Back?

Arizona's 2025 rushing attack was led by Ismail Mahdi, who transferred to the Wildcats from Texas State after the 2024 season and performed well, recording 791 rushing yards and four touchdowns. However, he's out of eligibility, leaving a hole at the position for Arizona heading into 2026.

Nov 1, 2025; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

While Mahdi won't be returning to Arizona in 2026, the Wildcats will have Kedrick Reescano, who tallied nearly 400 yards in 2025, back for another season, along with Quincy Craig, who finished the season with 335 yards. Still, even with both backs returning, the position is one Brennan and his staff will look to upgrade when the portal opens.

While adding a running back in the portal isn't necessarily crucial to Arizona's success next season, it's certainly something the Wildcats could pursue. If Brennan does opt to target a running back, here are a few who could make sense to bring in.

Nov 28, 2025; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium.

Two Transfer Portal Running Backs Arizona Could Target

1) Adam Mohammed, Washington

Nov 29, 2025; Washington Huskies running back Adam Mohammed (24) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium.

Adam Mohammed was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class from Glendale, Arizona, who had initially committed to and signed with the Wildcats. However, after Jedd Fisch left Arizona to take the Washington job, he entered the portal and transferred to the Huskies before playing a down in Tucson.

Mohammed saw limited playing time as a freshman at Washington in 2024 but had a strong 2025 season, totaling 523 yards and five touchdowns. He enters the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining and may be interested in returning to Arizona. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a four-star prospect, the No. 50 overall player in the portal, and the No. 4 running back.

Nov 25, 2022; Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium.

2) Makhi Frazier, Michigan State

Makhi Frazier was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class from McKinney, Texas, and committed to Michigan State. He didn't see much action as a freshman, but had a great year in 2025, recording 520 yards and two touchdowns on 116 carries.

Oct 4, 2025; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

Frazier enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining and would be a great addition to Arizona's offense. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 187 overall player in the portal, and the No. 18 running back.

What did you think of Arizona potentially targeting a running back in the portal? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.