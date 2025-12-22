How Arizona Women’s Basketball Has Graded So Far

Below, we break down the squad’s performance through a series of letter grades.

Overall Team Performance — B+

Arizona has been one of the more efficient offenses in the country through 11 games, averaging 79.8 points per game while allowing 66.2 points per game. The Wildcats are shooting 49.3% from the field and reaching the free-throw line effectively, bolstering their scoring output.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

This offensive production has translated into a 9-2 non-conference record, with impressive wins (including a 105-59 rout of Bellarmine) and balanced scoring across players. The team’s only setbacks were close losses, showing that while their schedule isn’t the toughest nationally, Arizona is competitive and often dominant when it’s on.

Offense — A-

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The Wildcats’ scoring ability is arguably their strongest suit. Arizona leads with nearly 80 points a game, a testament to both pace and shot efficiency. Multiple players are in double figures, including Mickayla Perdue (17.9 ppg), Noelani Cornfield (14.3 ppg), and Daniah Trammell (11.7 ppg).

Perdue’s scoring stands out as she leads the team and has been a consistent threat both inside and from deep, thanks to her experience as a high-usage scorer from previous seasons. Cornfield’s ability to pair scoring with playmaking has also helped Arizona control game flow, particularly in transition. Trammell’s emergence as a reliable freshman scorer adds depth that keeps defenses honest.

Arizona’s assist rate and balanced shot selection show a team capable of both creativity and discipline on offense. For a coach in her first year with a mostly new roster, that’s a strong sign of early cohesion.

Defense — B

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While not elite, Arizona’s defense has been respectable. Allowing 66.2 points per game suggests the Wildcats can limit opponents, but there have been stretches where defensive lapses have allowed teams to stay competitive, particularly early in halves.

Turnovers and defensive rebounding remain areas for improvement. Without a dominant interior presence, Arizona has sometimes struggled against physical frontcourts which is something that could be exposed more in Big 12 play. Despite these concerns, the defense has held up well against lesser competition and combined with the offense, has been enough to secure wins.

Rebounding & Physicality — B-

Scenes from the women's basketball game between Vanderbilt and Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona’s rebounding numbers (36.1 rebounds per game) are solid but not overwhelming, and they generally edge opponents rather than dominate on the glass.

A smaller, guard-oriented lineup has helped Arizona in transition, but it can struggle against bigger teams inside. Inconsistent rebounding shows this team has potential but lacks a clear interior anchor, which could be a limitation against stronger Big 12 frontcourts.

Coaching & Team Chemistry — A-

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Becky Burke’s first season has exceeded expectations. The Wildcats were picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12, yet they’ve built a system that’s effective offensively and resilient in close games. Early contributions from freshmen and transfers alike indicate strong team chemistry and buy-in from a young roster.

Final Grade Grade: B+

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) hits her head on the court against Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Arizona’s women’s team has earned strong marks so far, especially on offense and in overall performance. With Big 12 play looming, the Wildcats will need to tighten up defensively and improve rebounding to compete with elite conference foes.

However, the foundation laid through an 9-2 start led by efficient scoring and balanced production sets them up for an exciting conference part of their season.

What do you think Arizona did right in its win over SDSU? Tell us by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.