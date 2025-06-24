Defensive Lineman Kaisi Lafitaga Commits To Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats picked up a commitment Monday night from defensive lineman Kaisi Lafitaga. Lafitaga took his official visit over the weekend and announced his commitment to the Wildcats on social media.
Lafitaga, 6-3, 290 pounds, was heavily recruited by Hawaii and Alcorn State. He hails from the same hometown as former Wildcats star offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins. The Tafuna, American Samoa native is the fifth lineman to commit to the Wildcats for 2026.
At Tafuna High School in Pago Pago, Lafitaga played both offensive and defensive line, however he is viewed as a defensive lineman at the collegiate level. Lafitaga is said to have quick lateral movement and is light on his feet for such a big man. He has a solid base and maintains good balance on his pass rush.
Lafitaga has not been ranked by any of the scouting services due to the lack of film available on him, but defensive line coach Joe Salave'a has a strong history of taking lineman from American Samoa and letting them loose on offensive lineman and creating havoc in the backfield.
Lafitaga joins Arizona offensive tackle Malachi Joyner, San Diego offensive lineman Nathan Allen, San Francisco offensive lineman Michael Langi and Utah defensive end Harvie Moeai. The Wildcats are definitely adding some Grade A beef to the class as it currently stands.
Allen announced his commitment to the Wildcats last week. The 6-5, 275 pound prospect has a good frame and a solid center of gravity. He can add more muscle and put on some weight when he gets to Arizona. He has a big wingspan and plays with good pad level.
One knock on Allen is his quickness. He often gets beat by quicker, more punishing pass rushers. It is imperative he adds weight and muscle when he gets to Arizona.
Like Lafitaga, Allen is an under the radar prospect who is not ranked by the scouting services. However, he should be ranked before the end of the summer.
The Wildcats have secured verbal commits from 14 players for its 2026 recruiting class.
Arizona will open its season at home on Aug. 30 against Hawaii at 7:30 p.m. PT.
