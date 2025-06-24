Wildcats Baseball Coach Agrees to New Contract
The Arizona Wildcats baseball team overachieved this year and advanced to the College World Series. For their efforts, head coach Chip Hale was rewarded with a new four-year pact. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The pact still has to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents. Hale's original deal was set to expire at the end of the 2026 season.
Hale, 60, finished his fourth season at the helm of the Wildcats. The team finished with a 44-21 record and won the postseason Big 12 Championship and won their regional and Super Regional before they went 0-2 in Omaha.
“Arizona Baseball has long been one of the nation’s premier programs, and coach Chip Hale has honored that legacy while elevating our standard of excellence,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a news release.
“He is a proud Wildcat, a proven leader, and a tremendous ambassador for the University of Arizona. With Chip leading the way, we are well-positioned to compete for championships and continue developing exceptional young men on and off the field.”
Hale has gone 152-96 in his tenure at the school. He has led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament each of his four seasons.
Hale issued a statement through the university and expressed his gratitude for the faith the university has placed in him
“I’m truly honored and grateful to receive a contract extension from an institution that means so much to me,” Hale said in a statement.
“I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished as a program, especially bringing Arizona Baseball back to Omaha. It’s a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our student athletes, coaches, and support staff, and of the incredible support we receive from our university leadership. This extension represents a shared vision for the future of Arizona Baseball, one built on excellence, development, and the pursuit of championships. I’m excited to continue leading this program and build on the proud tradition of Wildcat Baseball. Bear Down!”
While in college at Arizona, he excelled as a player. He played in 255 games, which is still a school record. He also owns the records for most at-bats, hits, walks and total bases. He was also a member of the 1986 National Championship team.
Hale is a former manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has led the Wildcats to consecutive conference titles. He also coached six All-Americans and two first-round Major League Baseball players.
