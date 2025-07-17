Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: UA Football Non-Conference
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats execling outside of Tucson.
The Arizona football season is quickly approaching with training camp right around the corner and the season opener 44 days away against Hawai’i to kick off the 2025 season and Year 2 under head coach Brent Brennan.
During the 2024 season, Arizona started 2-1 with wins over New Mexico and NAU before falling to Kansas State on the road in a unique non-conference showdown between two conference opponents.
The game against KSU got away from the Wildcats after trailing 14-7 at the half. However, UA was dominated in the second against outscored 17-0 due to a lack of offensive fire power leading to a 31-7 loss.
Now, Arizona will have a non-conference slate of games that will feature three home games with Hawai’i, Weber State and Kansas State before the start of the Big 12 schedule.
The first two games should be looked at as time for the Wildcats to get everything in order on the offensive side of the field and to figure things out on the defensive side.
It is also a time to test some things out in two games where the team will be highly favored. This means not only with schemes on both sides of the ball but also with player personnel and seeing which group of guys work best together.
As for freshmen and underclassmen, this gives them the chance to show the coaching staff that they belong on the field and can do more than what they expected.
If Arizona can come out with a winning record and maybe even 3-0, it would set itself up nicely for the Big 12 schedule and put themselves in position for a bowl game.
