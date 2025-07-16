Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Legends Talk
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats execling outside of Tucson.
Arizona basketball has turned itself into a national brand and has had sustained success dating back to when legendary head coach Lute Olson had his first winning season in his second-year at the helm going 21-10 during the 1984-85 season.
Three years later, Olson and the Wildcats made the first Final Four in program history during the 1987-88 season going an incredible 35-3 and dominating the competition. After that, the rest is history as the program established itself as a national power.
However, even before the first Final Four and coach Olson, Arizona had a period of success that could be looked at as the blueprint that helped build the powerhouse fans know today. That all started during the Fred Snowden era when Tucson first fell in love with the game of basketball.
The history of Arizona hoops is rich and filled with memorable moments and players. But, who are the best players at every position?
Well, we will be breaking down the top five Wildcats in the history of the program at every position. And yes, you can argue basketball is a positionless game in today’s era.
However, we are going to turn back the clock with the idea of positions and break down the legends that helped build this great program.
To get things started, we will be taking a look at the center position, which is loaded with talent dating back to the 70’s. Now, there will be names that miss the cut, but that’s what happens when a program is loaded with talent.
In this episode, Hutchison breaks down his all-time centers list in Arizona basketball history and takes a look at Trevor Hoffman’s Major League Baseball career.
