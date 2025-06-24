EXCLUSIVE: Maximus Pagofile Explains Why Arizona Stands Out
The Arizona Wildcats have started to make a difference in many players' recruitment, including Maximus Pagofile. Not only does Pagofile have arguably the best name, but he also has many schools that want him to play for their program.
Pagofile recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss his offer.
"To me, being able to get an offer from THE Arizona Wildcats is just A big blessing to me, and to see how my hard work on the field and in the classroom is paying off," the talented recruit confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many coaches that the prospect hopes to build a relationship with. He went more into detail about who.
"The coaches I would love to start a relationship with would be all the coaches that we’re at the camp I went to and was showing me love but I would always love to get to know all of them and hear their story, But especially the defensive coaches Building that bond is important because I want to play for coaches who believe in me, challenge me, and help me take my game to the next level."
There are a set of schools that have started to stand out thus far. He details more.
"Right now, the schools standing out to me the most are Arizona and Hawaii. It’s all the genuine love and energy they have shown me that separates them. It’s not just about football it really feels like they truly genuinely care about building relationships and supporting me as a whole person not just as an athlete and this kind of connection really matters to me."
What comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the Arizona Wildcats? He would also discuss the hypothetical of if he was to commit.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of opportunities, because just seeing that another Athlete kid from Hawaii went to Arizona and did it big there, not only for Arizona but for Hawaii, and I take pride in where I come from, and I’m big on putting my city on the map. A school like Arizona gives me the chance to do that, and I’d love to be the next one to represent Hawaii and the Wildcats on that level," he said.
"And last Arizona is definitely at the top of my list because of how they coach how they make you feel like home and again just knowing there’s other poly’s there and T-Mac just came out of Arizona so I would love to be the next and be a big factor on the defensive side with my hits and plays and be the person the coaches need on 4and1. And just back to the first statement/question like what does it mean to me it really means a lot to me since I was a kid in 12u I always wanted to get the opportunity to play and show my talents on a d1 field for good coaches and now I get the opportunity to do that it just means a lot especially when you come from a small place like me in Hawaii on the west coast of the map where not everyone gets the chance that I do so since I do get the chance I will put on for university of Arizona and Waianae, Hawaii if I commit."
