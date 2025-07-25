Huge Role Expected of Krivas Ahead of Return
Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas has had a long road to getting back on the court, but now that he is nearly fully healed, he will look to be a dominant force on the front court in a tough Big 12 conference.
2025 will be the third year that Krivas is in a Wildcats uniform. He almost left the program, but decided to return on April 14 of this year.
Krivas was a projected NBA draft pick and appeared in all of the first eight games for Arizona and made one start against Duke before a lower-leg/ankle injury that required surgery shut him down for the rest of the season.
The injury initially happened in the summer of 2024. Krivas felt that he was fully healed from it by the start of last year's season, but it was reinjured in the Blue Devils game.
"I'm feeling great. Now we're practicing full force, so feeling great so far." Krivas added that he felt 100 percent "Maybe at the start of summer, end of spring, something like that" in a recent press conference.
Before being shut down, Krivas averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks on 15.9 minutes played.
Krivas showed flashes of high potential In his freshman year. as Krivas averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.5 blocks on 12.1 minutes played.
The injury to Krivas opened doors for other bigs, like Henri Veesaar and Emmanuel Stephen, to gain valuable minutes in his absence. Veesaar transferred to North Carolina and Stephen to UNLV, leaving Krivas to take on an even bigger role than he was projected to last year.
Missing nearly the entire 2024 season was something that didn't sit well with Krivas, but he wouldn't let that deter him from recovering for the start of the next season.
"It was hard, but all the time I was just thinking how I'll be able to get back in rehab and get back to playing this season."
The 7-foot-2, 260-pound Lithuanian big man was taught a lot of lessons from the season-ending injury.
"I just learned that nothing is granted, nothing is given to you. I just learned to become a student of the game and don't feel bad for myself, but just try to take every practice that I use to watch or every game and learn something new from it."
Although his time in Arizona's debut season in the Big 12 was short, Krivas felt the difference in the style of play from the Pac-12.
"The main thing I saw was the Physicality," Krivas said. "Probably the most important thing in the Big 12 and that I need to work on it this summer and expect it this upcoming season."
Krivas has used the time wisely for him to be at peak physicality, making sure he was "doing rehab on my leg and being in the weight room as much as I can."
With Veesaar and Stephen now on different teams, Arizona is going with a different rotation on the front court. Krivas and forward Tobe Awaka are slated to anchor the front court in what may be one of the more talented ones in the conference.
When asked whether or not the duo could play together, Krivas said that "I think we can play together and it's up to coach (Tommy Lloyd) how he will use us."
Krivas added, "I think we both can be a good force under the rim. I think it would be hard for other teams to handle that."
Krivas is one of two returning players to come from an international background, the other being Australian guard Anthony Dell'Orso.
Krivas has cemented himself as a leader on an Arizona team that will utilize the freshmen that earned it the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in Division I basketball.
Of the new players on the team, three of them are of international background. Krivas shared some advice on how to acclimate to a new team in a new country.
"I would just say to just listen (to) your coaching staff because they've been in this business and game for a long time," Krivas said. "They know what will get you through it because the freshman season is obviously harder. I would just say to listen to your coaching staff."
