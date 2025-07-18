Recapping Summer League Action for Wildcats
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are six former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
On Thursday’s, five Wildcats took the court in Bryant, Johnson, Ballo, Love and Koloko with all four looking to improve their standings with their prospective organizations.
First the Miami Heat faced off against the Detroit Pistons and fell 108-88 with both teams shooting over 42% from the field.
Although he has had an amazing summer league so far, Johnson was a DNP due to a coach’s decision.
However, Ballo was able to get more playing time and saw 15 minutes on the court where he scored nine points on 2 of 3 shooting while grabbing six rebounds.
Then, the Spurs fell 106-81 to the Hornets. However, it was the best offensive game of the summer league season for Bryant.
Bryant scored 16 points while going 6 f 9 from the field and grabbed five rebounds and three assists. He did this in 23 minutes on the court with 11 points coming in the first half of the game.
That was followed up by the Tairl Blazers winning 102-83 over the Rockets with Portland shooting 44% from the field.
In that game, Love scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds and three assists while going 5 of 16 from the field in 26 minutes on the court.
The night was concluded with the Lakers falling 87-78 against the Celtics despite L.A. shooting 44% from the field.
In the game, Koloko was able to score 12 points and collect six rebounds and three assists while going 6 of 8 from the field. He played 25 minutes in the game.
Please be sure to let us know what you think of Thursday night’s games. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.