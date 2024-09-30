AFC East Squad Lands Arizona Wildcats Star Wide Receiver in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
It has been an interesting start to the season for the Arizona Wildcats, as they have had some nice wins and a tough loss on the record. However, one thing is for certain, they have a star wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan. Recently, he was linked to the New England Patriots in a 2025 Mock Draft,
In Week 1, the Patriots were able to shock the league with a nice upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, after a few weeks of the season, that win doesn’t quite look as good as it did in Week 1.
Following the Week 1 win, the Patriots gave the Seattle Seahawks a run for their money, but came up just short. Unfortunately, it looked like reality set in against the New York Jets in Week 3, as New England was dominated.
This campaign was always going to be a rebuilding year for the Patriots, but the team had elected not to start Drake Maye yet in a game. Deciding on what to do with rookie quarterbacks is always a hot topic, as sometimes rookies come into the league and tear it up, and other times they struggle and have their confidence shattered.
For New England, they have decided to keep sitting Maye to start the season so he can sit and learn from Jacoby Brissett. One of the likely reasons why he’s not starting from day one is that the Patriots do lack talent on the offensive side of the ball.
In a recent mock draft by Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, he had New England upgrading their weapons on offense by selecting McMillan from the Wildcats.
“Eventually, the New England Patriots will hand the reins of the offense over to this year's third overall draft pick, Drake Maye. An incomplete offensive unit seems to be one of the reasons Maye isn't already in the lineup. Throw a rookie quarterback in there and things could prove disastrous. Thus, the Patriots must continue to build around Maye and provide the young signal-caller with a stronger cockpit.”
As arguably the best wide receiver in college football, McMillan is going to be a high selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. For the Patriots, adding a talented player like the Wildcats’ wide receiver makes a lot of sense, as New England lacks a star weapon as of now.
If the Patriots selected McMillan, they would have an excellent young core to build around with Maye, McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk. Since New England will likely have one of the worst records in the league, they will certainly be in the range of selecting and an impact player like McMillan in the draft.