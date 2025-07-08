Drake Maye and His Wife Donated All of Their Wedding Gifts to Local Shelter
Prior to the start of his ever-important Year 2 as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback, Drake Maye tied the knot with his middle school sweetheart, Ann Michael. The two were wed on Saturday, June 21st in their home state of North Carolina—they shared on Instagram.
As a follow-up to their special day—amid a discussion about the QB's recent summer workout with his teammates—98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak shared that the newlyweds have since made an incredible gesture: donating all of their wedding gifts to those in need.
"So the wedding gifts," Zolak began on his eponymous radio show, Zolak and Bertrand on Tuesday. "He didn't tell anybody, and he had this supposed deal with his current wife that—they did a lot of donating with the local kids shelters and stuff for the area he grew up and some kids didn't have [the right] size shoes, didn't have some Christmas stuff—they didn't tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there."
"Everything that they got," Zolak continued. "They forwarded it."
Pretty remarkable stuff from Drake and Ann Michael, who began dating when they were just 12 years old and attended the University of North Carolina together out of high school.
The 22-year-old quarterback was one of just a few bright spots for the Patriots last season, completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 421 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
New England begins their 2025 training camp on Wednesday, July 23.