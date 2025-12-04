A New No. 1 Emerges in Our 2025 NFL QB Rankings
The NFL is giving the term “parity” a new meaning.
For years, parity meant a few new teams in the playoffs for both conferences, someone going worst-to-first and a couple of new stars creating a stir. But this season, whether from an individual or team perspective, parity suddenly means a complete upheaval every week, making it impossible to figure out who is good, who isn’t, and what actually matters.
But parity has nothing on 37-year-old Matthew Stafford, who entered the season after a summer of back problems that kept him out of the preseason. Then the regular season began, and Stafford got rolling.
Through 12 weeks, he is neck and neck with the Patriots’ Drake Maye for MVP honors. The former Super Bowl champ has thrown an NFL-best 32 touchdowns against four interceptions, helping the Rams to a 9–3 record atop the NFC West alongside the Seahawks.
Stafford has one of the top wideout duos in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, with the former leading the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns while Nacua ranks third in yardage with 1,019 despite playing only 11 games.
Unfortunately, we start at the wrong end of the rankings, which brings us to Minneapolis.
32. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Last ranking: 26
McCarthy has been a disaster in his first six starts with the Vikings. The 2024 first-round pick from Michigan has completed only 54.1% of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt, figures that rank 45th and 43rd, respectively, among quarterbacks with at least one start this season. McCarthy also has six touchdown passes against 10 interceptions, showcasing what a complete debacle the season has been for 4–8 Minnesota.
31. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Last ranking: N/A
Sanders finally has the starting job after watching the Browns hand the keys to Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel first. In three appearances (two starts), Sanders has completed 50.6% of his attempts while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also posted a QBR of 7.7 and an EPA of -29.2.
30. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Last ranking: 30
The No. 1 pick, Ward, has been put in an impossible situation. The Titans are 1–11, they fired their head coach, Brian Callahan, after six weeks, and the offense’s top playmakers are Tony Pollard and Chig Okonkwo. It’s a disaster of the highest order, but Ward hasn’t helped matters, either, easily checking in last among 33 qualifying quarterbacks with an EPA of -130.1. He also has just seven touchdown passes in 12 starts.
29. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Last ranking: 32
Shough has started five games for the Saints, and he’s primarily been uninspiring. While the second-round pick from Louisville hasn’t been a mess, he also hasn’t changed the long-term picture for the Saints, who still need an answer under center. Shough has five touchdowns and four interceptions while once eclipsing 7.5 YPA or a 100.0 QB rating.
28. Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets
Last ranking: N/A
Taylor is a terrific backup and an underwhelming starter. Replacing the ineffective Justin Fields, he has started the past two games for the Jets and been fine, notching a -0.5 EPA over that span. After this season, New York will once again be looking for a permanent answer at quarterback, something the Jets have searched for since Joe Namath.
27. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Last ranking: N/A
After this season, the Falcons can release Cousins and move on from one of the most disastrous contracts in NFL history in which Atlanta signed the former Viking to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million, including $110 million guaranteed. Cousins came into the season benched for second-year man Michael Penix Jr., but he’s back due to Penix’s knee surgery. In five appearances this season, Cousins has only a positive EPA once, in a Week 13 loss to the Jets.
26. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
Last ranking: 27
Mariota, once the second pick in the 2015 draft by the Titans, was thought to be a franchise quarterback, but flamed out. Yet Mariota has proven one of the more reliable backups in the league, something shown in his work behind Jayden Daniels for Washington. This season, Mariota’s record is just 1–5, but he’s also playing decent football, with 1,607 total yards and 10 touchdowns. At 32, he has a long future as a backup.
25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Last ranking: 28
The Panthers are 7–6, but it’s not because of Young, who ranks 27th in EPA (-36.2) while throwing for more than 210 yards just twice all season. Against the Rams in Week 13, the 2023 No. 1 pick stepped up and threw three touchdowns in a 31–28 win, but his season-long play is that of a borderline starter.
24. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Last ranking: 23
It’s been an ugly season for the Dolphins, primarily because Tagovailoa has endured the worst season of his career. The veteran has thrown 17 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, tied with Geno Smith for the worst in the NFL. Tagovailoa has had four multi-interception games and only one with more than 300 passing yards, a Week 2 loss to the Patriots.
23. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Last ranking: 22
The Raiders traded a third-round pick to the Seahawks for Smith, and it’s been a debacle. Smith looks like he’s reached the end of the line at 35, throwing 14 interceptions while leading Las Vegas to a 2–10 record. Smith’s EPA of -80.0 is better than only Ward’s, sitting directly behind Gabriel and Flacco. With two years remaining on his contract, the Raiders might need to eat $18.5 million in dead money and move on.
22. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Last ranking: N/A
Brissett has started seven games as Kyler Murray’s replacement, and he’s done a terrific job. The Cardinals are in a freefall at 3–9, but Arizona has gotten plenty from Brissett, who has completed 67.6% of attempts with 2,188 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. After this season, Brissett will have a chance to start for Arizona depending on what happens with Murray.
21. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Last ranking: 24
Dart has to stay healthy after sustaining multiple massive hits and a pair of concussions, but his talent is undeniable. The Giants are a trainwreck, but Dart is the shining light of hope, having the 17th-best EPA of +2.8 as a rookie. Dart has also amassed 1,893 yards across eight starts with 18 total touchdowns against three interceptions.
20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last ranking: 20
The Jaguars are having a dream season at 8–4 and are in first place in the ultra-competitive AFC South, but Lawrence has been more of a passenger than a leader. Once believed to be a can’t-miss prospect from Clemson, Lawrence is 28th in EPA (-45.5), throwing 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while completing just 59.7% of his attempts.
19. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Last ranking: N/A
Purdy has only played in five games this season due to a nasty case of turf toe. The Niners are 9–4, but it’s despite Purdy, who has thrown seven interceptions, including three games of at least two picks. After posting EPA per-dropback numbers of +0.17, +0.24 and +0.13 over his first three years, that figure has dropped to +0.04 in 2025.
18. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last ranking: 14
Rodgers is clearly at the end of his Hall of Fame career. The Steelers are 6–6, and while the defense ranks 28th, the offense is a pop-gun attack. Rodgers ranks tied for last with 5.8 intended air yards per attempt while also coming in 27th in CPOE (-2.0%) and 25th in EPA (-30.0). With Rodgers unwilling to challenge defenses and Pittsburgh having no viable weapons beyond DK Metcalf, coach Mike Tomlin might finally have his first losing season.
17. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Last ranking: 19
Nix is one of the trickier evaluations. In his second season, the Broncos are 10–2, but Nix is a polarizing figure. The dichotomy can be seen in his ranking: 12th in EPA (+12.7), 30th in CPOE (-3.6%), 28th in YPA (6.3) and 27th in completion rate (61.6%). With five games remaining before the playoffs, Denver needs Nix to find the best version of himself.
16. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Last ranking: 16
The Bears are 9–3, but Williams is still struggling, as evidenced by coach Ben Johnson talking this week about the need for improvement in the passing game. Williams has completed only 58.1% of his throws, a staggering -8.5 completion percentage over expectation. Williams has done a nice job avoiding interceptions with only five, but he’s not driving Chicago’s revival.
15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Last ranking: 13
Hurts is having the most confounding season of anybody on the list. The Eagles are 8–4, defending Super Bowl champions, yet everyone wants offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo fired, even though the offense ranks first in three-and-outs. Hurts has good surface numbers, with 19 passing touchdowns and two interceptions, but he’s down from +52.1 EPA to +6.2 EPA from last season. Philadelphia has generated 15 points over the past six quarters in a pair of defeats.
14. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Last ranking: 10
Jones was having a magical season at first, but now he’s crashing back to earth. He hasn’t had a positive EPA in any of Indianapolis’s past four games in which the Colts are 1–3. Jones has also been sacked 13 times in that span after being brought down nine times over the first eight games. Playing with a fractured fibula, Jones is showing extreme toughness, but he’s beginning to somewhat revert to the player we saw with the Giants.
13. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last ranking: 8
Mayfield was an early MVP candidate, but that argument has fallen flat in recent weeks. Over the Buccaneers’ past six games, Mayfield has posted a positive EPA only once, while Tampa Bay is 3–5 over its past eight contests. The Buccaneers have had a host of injuries to their offense, including receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. Still, Mayfield has also struggled, not having thrown for 7.0 YPA in any game since Week 6.
12. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Last ranking: 15
Stroud has only thrown 11 touchdowns against six interceptions in nine starts, but he’s playing better than those numbers would indicate. He’s positive in both CPOE (+1.3) and EPA (+24.4) while having one legitimate weapon, receiver Nico Collins. While Houston’s defense has justifiably gotten the press, Stroud’s play is the only thing keeping the Texans alive on the other side of the ball.
11. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Last ranking: 5
Darnold has proved an excellent investment for Seattle, helping the Seahawks to a 9–3 record and a share of first place in the NFC West. He’s moved down a few spots in the rankings due to his four-interception meltdown against the Rams in Week 11, while also only having three touchdown passes over the previous four games. Still, Darnold is proving to be more than a one-year wonder in Minnesota.
10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Last ranking: 12
Herbert is playing good football despite being put in an impossible situation. Without star tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, Herbert has been pressured 196 times, most in the NFL. He’s also playing with a broken left hand. For the year, he’s thrown 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, with and EPA of +10.8, down from +53.7 in 2024.
9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Last ranking: 11
Love is third in EPA at +87.4, trailing only Drake Maye and Patrick Mahomes. He’s doing it despite being without Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft and Christian Watson for large stretches of time. At 8-3-1, the Packers are playing for the NFC North lead this Sunday against the Bears, and if they win, it’ll likely be due to Love playing great. He’s been awesome of late, posting six touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the past three games.
8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Last ranking: 6
Jackson has struggled since returning from his hamstring injury in Week 9. After beating the Dolphins, Jackson has failed to complete at least 60% of his attempts while posting a negative EPA in each of the past four games. As importantly, he’s rushed for only 84 yards over that stretch. Moving forward, the 6–6 Ravens need Jackson’s best, as they’ll face the Steelers twice, along with the Bengals, Packers and Patriots.
7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Last ranking: 7
The Lions aren’t having the year they were hoping for, but that’s not because of Goff. The quarterback ranks eighth in EPA (+45.3) while throwing for 3,025 yards and 25 touchdowns against five interceptions. Goff has also been an asset, whether facing the blitz or just a four-man rush, posting a +3.4 CPOE versus the former and a +2.5 opposing the latter.
6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Last ranking: N/A
Burrow’s numbers aren’t that important since he was out of commission with a toe injury since Week 2, but his presence and power are undeniable. With Burrow, the 4–8 Bengals can’t be ruled out of the AFC North, sitting only two games back of the Steelers and Ravens, the latter of whom Burrow defeated on Thanksgiving night. Burrow gives Cincinnati a chance every week despite the worst defense in football, as measured by many metrics, weighing him down.
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Last ranking: 2
Barring something miraculous over the last five games, Allen won’t post his fifth season of at least +100 EPA. That said, he should be lauded for helping the Bills reach an 8–4 record despite having very little skill-position talent. Buffalo doesn’t have any receiver with 600 yards, and only Khalil Shakir has more than 500 yards as a wideout. Allen has 19 passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions, but also 11 scores on the ground.
4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Last ranking: 9
Prescott leads the NFL with 271.8 passing yards per game, excelling with receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The Cowboys are making a late push for the playoffs at 6-6-1, but need Prescott to keep playing at an MVP level. He’s excelled on intermediate throws between 10-19 yards, averaging an absurd +0.79 EPA per dropback.
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Last ranking: 1
Mahomes has been brilliant this season, but he hasn’t been able to buoy the 6–6 Chiefs, who may need to win out for a playoff berth. With 22 passing touchdowns (26 total) and seven interceptions, Mahomes is spreading the ball around, having four receivers with at least 400 yards. He’s also second to Maye in EPA at +94.4, putting him well on track for his sixth season of +100 EPA and his first since winning the MVP award in 2022.
2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Last ranking: 4
It’s impossible to overstate how great Maye has been. Forget the schedule. Maye has dominated every opponent in his wake, helping New England to an AFC-best 11 wins. Statistically, he leads the NFL with a +102.0 EPA while throwing for a league-high 3,412 yards with 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions. With four games remaining, Maye is firmly in the MVP race, if not leading it.
1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Last ranking: 3
Stafford is playing elite football, and doing so on what might be the best team. Stafford ranks fifth in EPA (+61.6) and fourth in passing yards (3,073). He’s also done an excellent job avoiding sacks, taking just 17 compared to Maye’s 40, a number only less than Cam Ward and Geno Smith. While the race for MVP honors is tight and far from decided, Stafford might presently have it by a nose.