Arizona Can Still Have Major Impact on Big 12, College Football Playoff Race
The 2024 college football season did not go as planned for the Arizona Wildcats.
Their first year under head coach Brent Brennan and as a member of the Big 12 has proven to be difficult.
After winning their opener on the road against the Utah Utes, they went on an extended losing streak that has put even bowl eligibility in danger.
Following five consecutive losses, some in seriously embarrassing fashion, the team returned from their bye to pick a win over the Houston Cougars.
Now sitting with a 4-6 record, they need victories over the TCU Horned Frogs and Arizona State Sun Devils to reach the .500 mark and qualify for a bowl game.
Bowl eligibility should be motivating enough, as the team wants to finish on as high of a note as possible amidst this disappointing campaign, but being able to play spoiler is something the Wildcats could also thrive on over the final weeks of the regular season.
There is plenty of chaos that can ensue in the Big 12, and Arizona can be right in the middle of all of it.
The Horned Frogs, who are 6-4 on the year and 4-3 in conference play, are still alive to participate in the Big 12 Championship Game.
A lot needs to happen for them to have that chance, starting with winning their final two games against the Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats at the bare minimum.
Arizona can extinguish those hopes this weekend when they travel to Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas.
It certainly will be a tall task, as they are sizable underdogs on the road.
Their final game of the year is the one that will have some real emotion.
Getting up for a rivalry game is never hard since there isn’t another team on their schedule the Wildcats want to beat more than the Sun Devils.
With their rivals now squarely in the Big 12 championship picture and College Football Playoff mix, there will be some added motivation for their matchup in the final week of the regular season in Tucson.
There are a lot of moving parts, but the clearest path for Arizona State is to win both of their last two games and have the Colorado Buffaloes or Iowa State Cyclones lose at least one more time, as shared by Justin Williams of The Athletic.
If that occurs, they would be legitimate contenders for a spot in the 12-team playoff field.
That is something Arizona and Brennan would love to spoil in the finale.