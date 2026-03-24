Arizona's Lloyd Speaks On Lack of Mid-Majors in Sweet 16

This year’s Sweet 16 will be a little bit different than years past, as no mid-majors will be represented in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

The lowest seed remaining in the tournament is No. 11 Texas, which has gone from a First Four win to the Sweet 16. While it is an exhilarating run, Texas isn’t a standard "Cinderella", which is usually reserved for inspiring mid-majors.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against the LIU Sharks in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NIL Has Changed College Basketball

In many ways, the current state of college athletics has had a massive impact on the lack of mid-major representation in the tournament. NIL and the transfer portal have made the sport rather top-heavy, leaving fans with some chalky results in the NCAA Tournament over the last couple of seasons.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) and forward Nic Codie (10) react after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Since the 2023 tournament that saw numerous upsets and a Final Four of San Diego State, Miami, UConn, and Florida Atlantic, order has been restored quite a bit in college basketball, with top seeds dominating the postseason more than ever.

After taking down a mid-major in Utah State in the Round of 32, Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd was asked about what he thinks regarding the lack of mid-majors in the Sweet 16 this year. Lloyd also noted that the ever-changing landscape of college athletics played a major role in his decision to take the job at Arizona back in 2021.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lloyd Can Relate

“Look where I came from, I came from a program that was a mid-major, that made itself into a major program,” Lloyd said. “I think that parity is great for the game, but things change. I think once finances become part of it, there’s going to be a breaking point for some of the lesser programs that just don’t have the finances."

"I think that’s just an obvious statement. There’s lots of reasons I took the Arizona job, one of them was kind of forecasting these changes happening, because right when I was getting the job, the NIL deal was rumored, and then it started in July.”

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd, center, looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

“I just figured Arizona is a place that has a pretty strong, long basketball tradition, and they’re going to be excited to invest in basketball, and we have,” Lloyd added.

Without any Cinderella mid-majors in the way, Arizona will look to knock off Arkansas in the Sweet 16 later this week. The Wildcats have solidified themselves as a favorite to win the tournament all season, and now they need only four more wins to earn their second national title in program history.