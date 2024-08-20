Arizona Football Star Predicted to Get Drafted by Kansas City Chiefs
Arizona has multiple players on their roster who should have an opportunity to play at the next level. Headlined by Tetairoa McMillan, others could also hear their names called in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
McMillan, who has a strong argument to be the best wide receiver in the nation, is slotted as a first round pick in nearly every mock draft released.
That's the only player on Arizona who's been a consensus first round pick, but others could earn that nod over the next few months.
One of those players is Tacario Davis.
The star cornerback burst onto the scene in 2023. He was a big reason for the Wildcats' success and is expected to once again do similar things to what he did last year.
Only rated as a three-star recruit coming out of high school, he's grown into one of the top players in the country at his position.
He's being rewarded for his strong play, too, as Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department predicted him to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming NFL draft.
"We all know how much Steve Spagnuolo enjoys a long, physical cornerback. The Chiefs have done an excellent job of finding corners with the right traits for their defense and developing them in their system. They could carry on that tradition with Tacario Davis. At 6'4", 195 pounds, he's built like a perimeter receiver but knows how to use his length to disrupt routes and play the ball in the air. Spagnuolo requires defensive backs to be able to play press coverage while also mixing things up. That would be an ideal system for Davis."
The Wildcats almost lost their star corner when he entered the transfer portal this offseason. However, he decided to return back to Arizona and continue building something with this team.
The Chiefs have developed many high-end cornerbacks, and with his skillset, it'd be the ideal place for him to play. Davis would also have an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl right away, which would be a great situation for any young player.
In an offensive-focused Big 12, he'll take the duties of covering other teams' best players. If he can show evaluators he's good enough to stop some of the best offenses in the country, then he could work his way into first round consideration alongside his teammate McMillan.
For now, he'll focus on taking Arizona to the College Football Playoff before cashing in as a professional.