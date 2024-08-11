Arizona Wildcats Have Multiple Projected NFL Draft Picks on This Roster
Entering this season for Arizona, they have a talented roster.
Led by one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference, he has multiple offensive weapons he'll be able to target this year outside of Tetairoa McMillan. One of their transfer additions is emerging as a potential starting option, and a former highly-touted tight end recruit is flashing his potential.
Ideally for new head coach Brent Brennan, he'll be able to keep adding talented high schoolers on the recruiting trail, ensuring the Wildcats have high-end players who potentially could get looks to play professional football in three years.
Currently on this roster, McMillan is the surefire NFL guy.
Viewed as one of the best prospects in the country and a probable first round pick, he will get a lot of the scouting attention throughout the season.
But, he's not the only one who NFL teams are interested in.
Starting offensive tackle Jonah Savaiiinaea is also someone who is starting to fly up the boards of scouts, making front offices intrigued by his potential versatility like another past Wildcat, Jordan Morgan, who just went in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
Still, there are two other players who will likely be evaluated this year as well.
According to ESPN's NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid, Arizona's star cornerback Tacario Davis and quarterback Noah Fifita are also those who will be watched closely by teams at the next level.
Davis is an obvious one considering his combination of size and speed that is rare for his position, but since Fifita is undersized, many didn't think there would be a market for his services.
Ultimately, it's a great sign that four players on this roster are getting buzz from NFL teams.
There's even a chance that number could grow as they get further into the season. As scouts and teams continue to evaluate the four names on their list, that also exposes more players on this roster to potentially being seen as someone who can play at the next level.
Of course, all of this will be determined by what happens on the field.
The best way for anyone to be viewed favorably is by performing well when they are in action.