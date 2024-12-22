Arizona Gets Commitment From Texas State Star Running Back Ismail Mahdi
For those fans who wanted Arizona to change things before next year, that is exactly what is taking place in Tucson this offseason.
The Wildcats have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer portal, preparing themselves for the departure of multiple players by adding talent of their own.
This also gives head coach Brent Brennan a chance to quickly reset after a disastrous first year on the job where the Wildcats had one of the worst season-over-season results when they went from winning 10 games to just four.
Attacking the portal is a way for him to do that, and Arizona has done a good job of adding potential difference makers while also retaining two of their stars who were contemplating transferring before withdrawing their name from transfer consideration.
Texas State star running back Ismail Mahdi is the latest player to commit to the Wildcats.
This could be one of the most under-the-radar pick ups of any player in the country.
Mahdi wasn't rated as a prospect coming out of high school, prompting him to sign with FCS-level program Houston Christian as part of their 2022 class.
After one year there, he transferred to Texas State where he put together an incredible showing with 1,331 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 275 through the air. His 563 yards on kickoff returns put him at 2,169 all-purpose yards, which led the country in 2023.
Mahdi followed that up by rushing for 991, catching 195, and adding 197 more yards on the kickoff with six total touchdowns.
He is the first running back commit out of the portal for Arizona as they look to replace the graduating Quali Conley and others who have entered their names into the portal.