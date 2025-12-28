Wildcats Host South Dakota State in Non-conference Clash

As No. 1 Arizona prepares to host South Dakota State, the Wildcats enter the matchup with formidable momentum, sitting undefeated at 12-0 and ranked atop the AP Poll, while the Jackrabbits, currently around .500, bring a balanced, competitive Summit League squad to the McKale Center. Arizona’s explosive offensive firepower and deep rotation contrast with South Dakota State’s gritty, multi-positional attack, setting up what should be a compelling clash of styles.

Arizona’s Dominant Season So Far

Arizona has lived up to expectations in the 2025-26 season, boasting one of the nation’s best records and a scoring average near 90 points per game, a robust scoring margin of +23.8, and strength in rebounding and ball movement. The Wildcats have been efficient from the field and beyond the arc, shooting well above 50% overall and maintaining a balanced attack that spreads the floor.

Brayden Burries leads Arizona’s scoring effort, averaging 14.0 points per game and serving as a go-to offensive option who can score in bunches, as seen in recent wins where he has paced the Wildcats with 20+ points. Koa Peat has been a force inside, contributing around 13.8 points per game while anchoring the front court and helping on the boards.

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) yells and dunks the ball during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In addition to those two, Jaden Bradley (about 13.4 PPG) orchestrates the offense with playmaking and defensive activity, and Anthony Dell’Orso, Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka, and Ivan Kharchenkov provide depth scoring that keeps Arizona’s attack potent even when starters rest. Together, these contributors have allowed Arizona to score in volume and limit opponents’ opportunities, creating a balanced scoring sheet where multiple players average near double figures.

South Dakota State’s Competitive Core

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) puts on his jacket after he fouls out of the game during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

South Dakota State enters the game with a 7-7 record, leading the Summit League thanks to a team built around balance rather than one superstar. Guard Jaden Jackson paces the Jackrabbits at 12.8 PPG, also contributing across rebounds, assists, and steals, which is a sign of his all-around activity.

Center Damon Wilkinson provides interior toughness, averaging about 6.1 rebounds and over 12 points per game, and while not a gaudy stat line, his presence in the paint gives South Dakota State a physical edge.

Joe Sayler and Kalen Garry each average double figures, adding backcourt support and versatility. Sayler can score efficiently as he demonstrated with a 20-point performance in a recent matchup, while Garry’s ability to crash the boards from the perimeter and facilitate offense keeps the Jackrabbits competitive. Role players like Trey Buchanan and Matthew Mors help keep bench minutes productive and offer additional shooting or size when needed.

Preview Outlook & Matchup Dynamics

South Dakota State Jackrabbits head coach Eric Hendersen talks to the team during a time-out on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the First Bank & Trust Arena in Brookings, S.D. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The contrast in style is stark: Arizona thrives on pace, efficiency, and depth, using its elite offense to overwhelm defenses and control game tempo, while South Dakota State relies on balance and position-to-position execution, hoping to stay close with disciplined possessions and key buckets from multiple contributors.

Arizona’s ability to defend spreads and turn defense into offense could be the deciding factor, as the Wildcats have forced turnovers and generated transition points consistently.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the San Diego State Aztecs during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the Jackrabbits, containing Arizona’s scoring depth, particularly Burries, Peat, and Bradley, will be essential, as will rebounding and limiting second-chance points. If South Dakota State can keep the pace deliberate, defend without fouling, and stay efficient from three, they could challenge Arizona longer than many expect.

But given Arizona’s undefeated run and statistical advantages across scoring, rebounding, and bench production, the Wildcats enter the game as strong favorites to continue their dominant season.

